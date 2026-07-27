PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
3H AGO

Kensei Hirata betting profile: Rocket Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Kensei Hirata hits tee shot to 12 feet, sets up birdie on No. 4 at 3M Open

Kensei Hirata hits tee shot to 12 feet, sets up birdie on No. 4 at 3M Open

Players in Article

Players in This Article

Favorite players to keep them at the top of your leaderboard and get the latest updates. or Sign Up to save favorites across devices.

Kensei Hirata will compete in the Rocket Classic for the first time in recent memory. The tournament takes place July 30-Aug. 2 at Detroit Golf Club, with defending champion Aldrich Potgieter looking to repeat after his 22-under victory in 2025.

Latest odds for Hirata at the Rocket Classic.

At the Rocket Classic

  • This is Hirata's first time competing in the Rocket Classic in the past five years.
  • Aldrich Potgieter won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Hirata's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 26, 20263M OpenMC78-72+8--
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC72-74+2--
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipMC72-70+2--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC68-73-1--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT7169-68-72-74+32.850
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC67-74+1--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT1964-65-70-70-1536.875
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT6570-71-69-72-22.427
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC68-73-3--
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC70-73-1--

Hirata's recent performances

  • Hirata has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for 19th with a score of 15-under.
  • Hirata has an average of -0.426 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.943 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Hirata has averaged -2.176 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Hirata's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee98-0.054-0.426
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green147-0.540-0.743
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green800.009-0.065
Average Strokes Gained: Putting129-0.327-0.943
Average Strokes Gained: Total144-0.912-2.176

Hirata's advanced stats and rankings

  • Hirata posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.054 (98th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.9 yards ranked 140th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hirata sported a -0.540 mark that ranked 147th on TOUR. He ranked 114th with a 65.08% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Hirata delivered a -0.327 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 129th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 116th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.27, and he ranked 158th by breaking par 17.35% of the time.
  • Hirata's overall Strokes Gained: Total of -0.912 ranked 144th on TOUR, while he ranked 166th with 92 FedExCup Regular Season points.

All stats in this article are accurate for Hirata as of the start of the Rocket Classic.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

You May Also Like

View All

Right Arrow
Image for article.
3H AGO
Jesper Svensson betting profile: Rocket Classic
Betting Profile
Image for article.
3H AGO
Johnny Keefer betting profile: Rocket Classic
Betting Profile
Image for article.
3H AGO
Dan Brown betting profile: Rocket Classic
Betting Profile
Official

3M Open

1

Jackson Koivun
USA
J. Koivun
Tot
-25
R4
-5

-25

1

USA
J. Koivun
Tot
-25
R4
-5

2

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

2

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-22
R4
-8

T3

Hideki Matsuyama
JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-20
R4
-7

-20

T3

JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-20
R4
-7

T3

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

T3

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T3

Chandler Phillips
USA
C. Phillips
Tot
-20
R4
-4

-20

T3

USA
C. Phillips
Tot
-20
R4
-4
Powered By
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW