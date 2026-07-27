Kensei Hirata betting profile: Rocket Classic

Hirata posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.054 (98th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.9 yards ranked 140th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hirata sported a -0.540 mark that ranked 147th on TOUR. He ranked 114th with a 65.08% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Hirata delivered a -0.327 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 129th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 116th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.27, and he ranked 158th by breaking par 17.35% of the time.