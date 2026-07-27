Kensei Hirata betting profile: Rocket Classic
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Kensei Hirata hits tee shot to 12 feet, sets up birdie on No. 4 at 3M Open
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Kensei Hirata will compete in the Rocket Classic for the first time in recent memory. The tournament takes place July 30-Aug. 2 at Detroit Golf Club, with defending champion Aldrich Potgieter looking to repeat after his 22-under victory in 2025.
At the Rocket Classic
- This is Hirata's first time competing in the Rocket Classic in the past five years.
- Aldrich Potgieter won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Hirata's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|78-72
|+8
|--
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-73
|-1
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T71
|69-68-72-74
|+3
|2.850
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|67-74
|+1
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T19
|64-65-70-70
|-15
|36.875
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T65
|70-71-69-72
|-2
|2.427
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|68-73
|-3
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
Hirata's recent performances
- Hirata has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for 19th with a score of 15-under.
- Hirata has an average of -0.426 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.943 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hirata has averaged -2.176 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hirata's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|98
|-0.054
|-0.426
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|147
|-0.540
|-0.743
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|80
|0.009
|-0.065
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|129
|-0.327
|-0.943
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|144
|-0.912
|-2.176
Hirata's advanced stats and rankings
- Hirata posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.054 (98th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.9 yards ranked 140th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hirata sported a -0.540 mark that ranked 147th on TOUR. He ranked 114th with a 65.08% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hirata delivered a -0.327 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 129th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 116th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.27, and he ranked 158th by breaking par 17.35% of the time.
- Hirata's overall Strokes Gained: Total of -0.912 ranked 144th on TOUR, while he ranked 166th with 92 FedExCup Regular Season points.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hirata as of the start of the Rocket Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.