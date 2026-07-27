Keita Nakajima betting profile: Rocket Classic
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Keita Nakajima hits tee shot to 4 feet, sets up birdie on No. 8 at 3M Open
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Keita Nakajima will tee off at Detroit Golf Club from July 30-Aug. 2 in the Rocket Classic, which features a $10 million purse. The tournament will be played on a 7,328-yard, par-70 course in Detroit, Michigan.
At the Rocket Classic
- This is Nakajima's first time competing in the Rocket Classic in the past five years.
- Aldrich Potgieter won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Nakajima's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|67-73
|-2
|--
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|MC
|73-70
|+3
|--
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T3
|67-66-67-67
|-13
|133.750
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T46
|70-69-68-68
|-9
|9.500
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T20
|71-66-70-64
|-9
|37.556
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T28
|69-66-71-70
|-4
|28.750
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T13
|65-72-65-71
|-11
|31.000
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|68-73
|-3
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|W/D
|73
|+2
|--
Nakajima's recent performances
- Nakajima has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished tied for third with a score of 13-under.
- Nakajima has an average of 0.021 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.927 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Nakajima has averaged 1.234 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Nakajima's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|92
|-0.014
|0.021
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|37
|0.341
|0.429
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|146
|-0.289
|-0.143
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|30
|0.348
|0.927
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|54
|0.386
|1.234
Nakajima's advanced stats and rankings
- Nakajima posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.014 (92nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.3 yards ranked 47th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Nakajima sported a 0.341 mark that ranked 37th on TOUR. He ranked fifth with a 70.69% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Nakajima delivered a 0.348 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 30th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 123rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.35, and he ranked 30th in Bogey Avoidance at 14.03%.
- Nakajima has earned 248 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 118th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Nakajima as of the start of the Rocket Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.