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3H AGO

Keita Nakajima betting profile: Rocket Classic

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Betting Profile

Keita Nakajima hits tee shot to 4 feet, sets up birdie on No. 8 at 3M Open

Keita Nakajima hits tee shot to 4 feet, sets up birdie on No. 8 at 3M Open

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Keita Nakajima will tee off at Detroit Golf Club from July 30-Aug. 2 in the Rocket Classic, which features a $10 million purse. The tournament will be played on a 7,328-yard, par-70 course in Detroit, Michigan.

Latest odds for Nakajima at the Rocket Classic.

At the Rocket Classic

  • This is Nakajima's first time competing in the Rocket Classic in the past five years.
  • Aldrich Potgieter won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Nakajima's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 26, 20263M OpenMC67-73-2--
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipMC73-70+3--
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenT367-66-67-67-13133.750
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT4670-69-68-68-99.500
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT2071-66-70-64-937.556
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT2869-66-71-70-428.750
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-69-3--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT1365-72-65-71-1131.000
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC68-73-3--
March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesW/D73+2--

Nakajima's recent performances

  • Nakajima has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished tied for third with a score of 13-under.
  • Nakajima has an average of 0.021 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.927 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Nakajima has averaged 1.234 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Nakajima's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee92-0.0140.021
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green370.3410.429
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green146-0.289-0.143
Average Strokes Gained: Putting300.3480.927
Average Strokes Gained: Total540.3861.234

Nakajima's advanced stats and rankings

  • Nakajima posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.014 (92nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.3 yards ranked 47th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Nakajima sported a 0.341 mark that ranked 37th on TOUR. He ranked fifth with a 70.69% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Nakajima delivered a 0.348 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 30th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 123rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.35, and he ranked 30th in Bogey Avoidance at 14.03%.
  • Nakajima has earned 248 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 118th on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Nakajima as of the start of the Rocket Classic.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

3M Open

1

Jackson Koivun
USA
J. Koivun
Tot
-25
R4
-5

-25

1

USA
J. Koivun
Tot
-25
R4
-5

2

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

2

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-22
R4
-8

T3

Hideki Matsuyama
JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-20
R4
-7

-20

T3

JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-20
R4
-7

T3

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

T3

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T3

Chandler Phillips
USA
C. Phillips
Tot
-20
R4
-4

-20

T3

USA
C. Phillips
Tot
-20
R4
-4
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