Keegan Bradley betting profile: Rocket Classic

Bradley posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.074 (79th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.6 yards ranked 43rd on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bradley sported a 0.019 mark that ranked 89th on TOUR. He ranked 101st with a 65.63% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Bradley delivered a -0.057 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 93rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 106th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.14, and he ranked 83rd by breaking par 21.70% of the time.