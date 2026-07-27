Keegan Bradley betting profile: Rocket Classic
1 Min Read
Keegan Bradley's 345-yard drive sets up birdie on No. 14 at John Deere
Players in Article
Players in This Article
Keegan Bradley finished tied for 41st at -12 in last year's Rocket Classic. He'll tee off at Detroit Golf Club from July 30-Aug. 2 with hopes of improving on that performance in the 2026 Rocket Classic.
Bradley's recent history at the Rocket Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T41
|68-70-71-67
|-12
|2023
|T21
|69-67-69-68
|-15
|2022
|T44
|72-69-68-70
|-9
|2021
|T14
|71-68-68-68
|-13
At the Rocket Classic
- In Bradley's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 41st after posting a score of 12-under.
- Bradley's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 14th at 13-under.
- Aldrich Potgieter won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Bradley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|T74
|69-72-74-72
|+7
|5.000
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T26
|70-69-69-64
|-12
|29.500
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T14
|67-65-70-64
|-14
|71.250
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T32
|70-71-71-74
|+6
|27.857
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T19
|71-73-69-73
|-2
|55.000
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T35
|65-69-73-71
|-2
|18.000
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+6
|--
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T19
|69-69-74-67
|-5
|51.800
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T49
|72-73-69-71
|-3
|12.750
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T12
|67-67-72-68
|-10
|105.000
Bradley's recent performances
- Bradley has four top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the RBC Heritage, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 10-under.
- Bradley has an average of 0.151 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.132 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Bradley has averaged 0.899 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bradley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|79
|0.074
|0.151
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|89
|0.019
|0.391
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|17
|0.316
|0.489
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|93
|-0.057
|-0.132
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|56
|0.352
|0.899
Bradley's advanced stats and rankings
- Bradley posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.074 (79th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.6 yards ranked 43rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bradley sported a 0.019 mark that ranked 89th on TOUR. He ranked 101st with a 65.63% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Bradley delivered a -0.057 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 93rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 106th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.14, and he ranked 83rd by breaking par 21.70% of the time.
- Bradley has earned 489 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 76th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Bradley as of the start of the Rocket Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.