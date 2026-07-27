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3H AGO

Keegan Bradley betting profile: Rocket Classic

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Betting Profile

Keegan Bradley's 345-yard drive sets up birdie on No. 14 at John Deere

Keegan Bradley's 345-yard drive sets up birdie on No. 14 at John Deere

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Keegan Bradley finished tied for 41st at -12 in last year's Rocket Classic. He'll tee off at Detroit Golf Club from July 30-Aug. 2 with hopes of improving on that performance in the 2026 Rocket Classic.

Latest odds for Bradley at the Rocket Classic.

Bradley's recent history at the Rocket Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T4168-70-71-67-12
2023T2169-67-69-68-15
2022T4472-69-68-70-9
2021T1471-68-68-68-13

At the Rocket Classic

  • In Bradley's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 41st after posting a score of 12-under.
  • Bradley's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 14th at 13-under.
  • Aldrich Potgieter won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Bradley's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipT7469-72-74-72+75.000
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT2670-69-69-64-1229.500
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT1467-65-70-64-1471.250
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT3270-71-71-74+627.857
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT1971-73-69-73-255.000
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT3565-69-73-71-218.000
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC74-72+6--
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT1969-69-74-67-551.800
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT4972-73-69-71-312.750
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT1267-67-72-68-10105.000

Bradley's recent performances

  • Bradley has four top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the RBC Heritage, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 10-under.
  • Bradley has an average of 0.151 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.132 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Bradley has averaged 0.899 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Bradley's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee790.0740.151
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green890.0190.391
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green170.3160.489
Average Strokes Gained: Putting93-0.057-0.132
Average Strokes Gained: Total560.3520.899

Bradley's advanced stats and rankings

  • Bradley posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.074 (79th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.6 yards ranked 43rd on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bradley sported a 0.019 mark that ranked 89th on TOUR. He ranked 101st with a 65.63% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Bradley delivered a -0.057 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 93rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 106th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.14, and he ranked 83rd by breaking par 21.70% of the time.
  • Bradley has earned 489 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 76th on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Bradley as of the start of the Rocket Classic.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

3M Open

1

Jackson Koivun
USA
J. Koivun
Tot
-25
R4
-5

-25

1

USA
J. Koivun
Tot
-25
R4
-5

2

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

2

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-22
R4
-8

T3

Hideki Matsuyama
JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-20
R4
-7

-20

T3

JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-20
R4
-7

T3

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

T3

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T3

Chandler Phillips
USA
C. Phillips
Tot
-20
R4
-4

-20

T3

USA
C. Phillips
Tot
-20
R4
-4
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