Karl Vilips betting profile: Rocket Classic

Vilips has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.423 (147th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.5 yards ranks 89th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Vilips sports a 0.010 mark that ranks 94th on TOUR. He ranks 133rd with a 64.00% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Vilips has delivered a 0.357 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 28th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 30th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.38, and he ranks 86th by breaking par 21.64% of the time.