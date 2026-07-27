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3H AGO

Karl Vilips betting profile: Rocket Classic

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Betting Profile

Karl Vilips sinks 28-foot eagle putt on No. 7 at Genesis Scottish Open

Karl Vilips sinks 28-foot eagle putt on No. 7 at Genesis Scottish Open

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Karl Vilips missed the cut at last year's Rocket Classic, shooting 1-over. He returns to Detroit Golf Club July 30-Aug. 2 for the 2026 Rocket Classic, looking to improve on that performance.

Latest odds for Vilips at the Rocket Classic.

Vilips' recent history at the Rocket Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC71-74+1

At the Rocket Classic

  • In Vilips' most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
  • Aldrich Potgieter won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Vilips' recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 26, 20263M OpenMC69-75+2--
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenT3070-64-68-73-524.333
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT3972-65-68-69-1014.000
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC69-71E--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC79-69+8--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-68-4--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT2468-67-71-70-820.222
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1367-66-63-67-2530.250
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT3370-67-70-70-723.250
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC68-75-1--

Vilips' recent performances

  • Vilips has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 25-under.
  • Vilips has an average of -0.355 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.128 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Vilips has averaged -0.600 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Vilips' Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee147-0.423-0.355
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green940.010-0.198
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green116-0.1300.081
Average Strokes Gained: Putting280.357-0.128
Average Strokes Gained: Total117-0.186-0.600

Vilips' advanced stats and rankings

  • Vilips has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.423 (147th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.5 yards ranks 89th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Vilips sports a 0.010 mark that ranks 94th on TOUR. He ranks 133rd with a 64.00% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Vilips has delivered a 0.357 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 28th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 30th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.38, and he ranks 86th by breaking par 21.64% of the time.
  • Vilips currently has 222 FedExCup Regular Season points (126th) and ranks 117th with a Strokes Gained: Total average of -0.186.

All stats in this article are accurate for Vilips as of the start of the Rocket Classic.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

3M Open

1

Jackson Koivun
USA
J. Koivun
Tot
-25
R4
-5

-25

1

USA
J. Koivun
Tot
-25
R4
-5

2

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

2

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-22
R4
-8

T3

Hideki Matsuyama
JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-20
R4
-7

-20

T3

JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-20
R4
-7

T3

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

T3

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T3

Chandler Phillips
USA
C. Phillips
Tot
-20
R4
-4

-20

T3

USA
C. Phillips
Tot
-20
R4
-4
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