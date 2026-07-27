Karl Vilips betting profile: Rocket Classic
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Karl Vilips sinks 28-foot eagle putt on No. 7 at Genesis Scottish Open
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Karl Vilips missed the cut at last year's Rocket Classic, shooting 1-over. He returns to Detroit Golf Club July 30-Aug. 2 for the 2026 Rocket Classic, looking to improve on that performance.
Vilips' recent history at the Rocket Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|71-74
|+1
At the Rocket Classic
- In Vilips' most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
- Aldrich Potgieter won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Vilips' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|69-75
|+2
|--
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T30
|70-64-68-73
|-5
|24.333
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T39
|72-65-68-69
|-10
|14.000
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|79-69
|+8
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T24
|68-67-71-70
|-8
|20.222
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T13
|67-66-63-67
|-25
|30.250
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T33
|70-67-70-70
|-7
|23.250
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|68-75
|-1
|--
Vilips' recent performances
- Vilips has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 25-under.
- Vilips has an average of -0.355 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.128 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Vilips has averaged -0.600 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Vilips' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|147
|-0.423
|-0.355
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|94
|0.010
|-0.198
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|116
|-0.130
|0.081
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|28
|0.357
|-0.128
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|117
|-0.186
|-0.600
Vilips' advanced stats and rankings
- Vilips has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.423 (147th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.5 yards ranks 89th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Vilips sports a 0.010 mark that ranks 94th on TOUR. He ranks 133rd with a 64.00% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Vilips has delivered a 0.357 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 28th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 30th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.38, and he ranks 86th by breaking par 21.64% of the time.
- Vilips currently has 222 FedExCup Regular Season points (126th) and ranks 117th with a Strokes Gained: Total average of -0.186.
All stats in this article are accurate for Vilips as of the start of the Rocket Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.