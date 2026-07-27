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3H AGO

Justin Quiban betting profile: Rocket Classic

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Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

Players in Article

Players in This Article

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Justin Quiban will tee off at Detroit Golf Club July 30-Aug. 2 for the Rocket Classic, a $10 million event. This marks his first appearance at this tournament in recent years.

Latest odds for Quiban at the Rocket Classic.

At the Rocket Classic

  • This is Quiban's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
  • Aldrich Potgieter won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Quiban's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--1.053
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---2.723
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---1.892
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--1.052
Average Strokes Gained: Total---2.510

Quiban's advanced stats and rankings

  • In his last five tournaments, Quiban averaged 1.053 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee, showing strength in his driving game.
  • His approach play has been a struggle, averaging -2.723 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green over his last five starts.
  • Around the greens, Quiban averaged -1.892 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments, indicating an area for improvement.
  • His putting has been solid, with an average of 1.052 Strokes Gained: Putting over his last five starts helping to offset weaknesses in other areas.

All stats in this article are accurate for Quiban as of the start of the Rocket Classic.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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3M Open

1

Jackson Koivun
USA
J. Koivun
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-25
R4
-5

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1

USA
J. Koivun
Tot
-25
R4
-5

2

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
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-22
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-22

2

USA
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Tot
-22
R4
-8

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-20
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-7

-20

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-20
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-7

T3

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

T3

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-20
R4
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T3

Chandler Phillips
USA
C. Phillips
Tot
-20
R4
-4

-20

T3

USA
C. Phillips
Tot
-20
R4
-4
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