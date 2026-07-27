Justin Quiban betting profile: Rocket Classic
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Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)
Players in Article
Players in This Article
Justin Quiban will tee off at Detroit Golf Club July 30-Aug. 2 for the Rocket Classic, a $10 million event. This marks his first appearance at this tournament in recent years.
At the Rocket Classic
- This is Quiban's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Aldrich Potgieter won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Quiban's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|1.053
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-2.723
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-1.892
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|1.052
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-2.510
Quiban's advanced stats and rankings
- In his last five tournaments, Quiban averaged 1.053 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee, showing strength in his driving game.
- His approach play has been a struggle, averaging -2.723 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green over his last five starts.
- Around the greens, Quiban averaged -1.892 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments, indicating an area for improvement.
- His putting has been solid, with an average of 1.052 Strokes Gained: Putting over his last five starts helping to offset weaknesses in other areas.
All stats in this article are accurate for Quiban as of the start of the Rocket Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.