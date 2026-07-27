PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
3H AGO

Joe Hooks betting profile: Rocket Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Joe Hooks makes birdie on No. 5 at Rocket Classic

Joe Hooks makes birdie on No. 5 at Rocket Classic

Players in Article

Players in This Article

Favorite players to keep them at the top of your leaderboard and get the latest updates. or Sign Up to save favorites across devices.

Joe Hooks missed the cut at last year's Rocket Classic, shooting 4-over. He returns to Detroit Golf Club July 30-Aug. 2 looking to improve on that performance in the 2026 Rocket Classic.

Latest odds for Hooks at the Rocket Classic.

Hooks' recent history at the Rocket Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC72-76+4

At the Rocket Classic

  • In Hooks' most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
  • Aldrich Potgieter won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Hooks' recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC72-76+4--

Hooks' recent performances

  • Hooks' best finish over his last ten appearances was a missed cut at the Rocket Classic, where he finished at 4-over.
  • Hooks has an average of -1.982 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -1.438 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Hooks has averaged -4.638 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Hooks' Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---1.982
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---1.335
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.117
Average Strokes Gained: Putting---1.438
Average Strokes Gained: Total---4.638

Hooks' advanced stats and rankings

  • Hooks averaged -1.982 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments, indicating struggles with his driving performance.
  • His approach play showed similar challenges with a -1.335 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average over his last five starts.
  • Around the greens, Hooks posted a slightly positive 0.117 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in his past five tournaments.
  • On the putting surfaces, he averaged -1.438 Strokes Gained: Putting over his last five starts.

All stats in this article are accurate for Hooks as of the start of the Rocket Classic.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

You May Also Like

View All

Right Arrow
Image for article.
3H AGO
Jesper Svensson betting profile: Rocket Classic
Betting Profile
Image for article.
3H AGO
Johnny Keefer betting profile: Rocket Classic
Betting Profile
Image for article.
3H AGO
Dan Brown betting profile: Rocket Classic
Betting Profile
Official

3M Open

1

Jackson Koivun
USA
J. Koivun
Tot
-25
R4
-5

-25

1

USA
J. Koivun
Tot
-25
R4
-5

2

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

2

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-22
R4
-8

T3

Hideki Matsuyama
JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-20
R4
-7

-20

T3

JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-20
R4
-7

T3

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

T3

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T3

Chandler Phillips
USA
C. Phillips
Tot
-20
R4
-4

-20

T3

USA
C. Phillips
Tot
-20
R4
-4
Powered By
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW