Joe Hooks betting profile: Rocket Classic
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Joe Hooks makes birdie on No. 5 at Rocket Classic
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Joe Hooks missed the cut at last year's Rocket Classic, shooting 4-over. He returns to Detroit Golf Club July 30-Aug. 2 looking to improve on that performance in the 2026 Rocket Classic.
Hooks' recent history at the Rocket Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|72-76
|+4
At the Rocket Classic
- In Hooks' most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
- Aldrich Potgieter won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Hooks' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|72-76
|+4
|--
Hooks' recent performances
- Hooks' best finish over his last ten appearances was a missed cut at the Rocket Classic, where he finished at 4-over.
- Hooks has an average of -1.982 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -1.438 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hooks has averaged -4.638 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hooks' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-1.982
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-1.335
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.117
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-1.438
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-4.638
Hooks' advanced stats and rankings
- Hooks averaged -1.982 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments, indicating struggles with his driving performance.
- His approach play showed similar challenges with a -1.335 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average over his last five starts.
- Around the greens, Hooks posted a slightly positive 0.117 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in his past five tournaments.
- On the putting surfaces, he averaged -1.438 Strokes Gained: Putting over his last five starts.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hooks as of the start of the Rocket Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.