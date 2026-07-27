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3H AGO

Jordan Spieth betting profile: Rocket Classic

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Betting Profile

Jordan Spieth reflects on iconic 2017 The Open win at Royal Birkdale

Jordan Spieth reflects on iconic 2017 The Open win at Royal Birkdale

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Jordan Spieth will tee off at Detroit Golf Club July 30-Aug. 2 as he makes his first appearance at the Rocket Classic in recent years. The $10 million purse tournament will be defended by Aldrich Potgieter, who won at 22-under in 2025.

Latest odds for Spieth at the Rocket Classic.

At the Rocket Classic

  • This is Spieth's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
  • Aldrich Potgieter won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Spieth's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipMC73-77+10--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT5870-69-69-69-74.900
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT6671-69-73-67E6.500
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT5673-70-73-74+1010.000
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC71-79+6--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT1968-62-73-66-1536.875
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT1869-72-70-68-156.250
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT5271-71-68-75+110.250
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT1865-71-75-70-755.600
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT3369-72-67-69-723.250

Spieth's recent performances

  • Spieth has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of 1-under.
  • Spieth has an average of -0.101 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.233 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Spieth has averaged -0.767 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Spieth's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee780.075-0.101
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green840.085-0.123
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green87-0.003-0.311
Average Strokes Gained: Putting520.164-0.233
Average Strokes Gained: Total630.322-0.767

Spieth's advanced stats and rankings

  • Spieth posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.075 (78th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.0 yards ranked 48th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Spieth sported a 0.085 mark that ranked 84th on TOUR. He ranked 90th with a 66.19% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Spieth delivered a 0.164 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 52nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 74th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.73, and he ranked 85th by breaking par 21.67% of the time.
  • Spieth has accumulated 694 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 55th on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Spieth as of the start of the Rocket Classic.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

3M Open

1

Jackson Koivun
USA
J. Koivun
Tot
-25
R4
-5

-25

1

USA
J. Koivun
Tot
-25
R4
-5

2

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

2

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-22
R4
-8

T3

Hideki Matsuyama
JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-20
R4
-7

-20

T3

JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-20
R4
-7

T3

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

T3

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T3

Chandler Phillips
USA
C. Phillips
Tot
-20
R4
-4

-20

T3

USA
C. Phillips
Tot
-20
R4
-4
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