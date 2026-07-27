Jordan Spieth betting profile: Rocket Classic
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Jordan Spieth reflects on iconic 2017 The Open win at Royal Birkdale
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Jordan Spieth will tee off at Detroit Golf Club July 30-Aug. 2 as he makes his first appearance at the Rocket Classic in recent years. The $10 million purse tournament will be defended by Aldrich Potgieter, who won at 22-under in 2025.
At the Rocket Classic
- This is Spieth's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Aldrich Potgieter won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Spieth's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|MC
|73-77
|+10
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T58
|70-69-69-69
|-7
|4.900
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T66
|71-69-73-67
|E
|6.500
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T56
|73-70-73-74
|+10
|10.000
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|71-79
|+6
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T19
|68-62-73-66
|-15
|36.875
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T18
|69-72-70-68
|-1
|56.250
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T52
|71-71-68-75
|+1
|10.250
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T18
|65-71-75-70
|-7
|55.600
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T33
|69-72-67-69
|-7
|23.250
Spieth's recent performances
- Spieth has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of 1-under.
- Spieth has an average of -0.101 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.233 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Spieth has averaged -0.767 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Spieth's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|78
|0.075
|-0.101
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|84
|0.085
|-0.123
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|87
|-0.003
|-0.311
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|52
|0.164
|-0.233
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|63
|0.322
|-0.767
Spieth's advanced stats and rankings
- Spieth posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.075 (78th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.0 yards ranked 48th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Spieth sported a 0.085 mark that ranked 84th on TOUR. He ranked 90th with a 66.19% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Spieth delivered a 0.164 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 52nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 74th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.73, and he ranked 85th by breaking par 21.67% of the time.
- Spieth has accumulated 694 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 55th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Spieth as of the start of the Rocket Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.