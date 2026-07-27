Jordan Smith betting profile: Rocket Classic
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Jordan L Smith sinks 31-foot birdie putt on No. 4 at 3M Open
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Jordan Smith will tee off at Detroit Golf Club July 30-Aug. 2 in the Rocket Classic. This is a new event on the PGA TOUR schedule with a $10 million purse.
Smith's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T39
|71-68-67-68
|-10
|15.000
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|T18
|68-70-70-69
|-3
|53.800
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T21
|68-63-72-70
|-7
|39.100
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T13
|65-65-74-68
|-8
|57.333
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T59
|67-67-70-71
|-9
|5.000
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|75-77
|+12
|--
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T55
|73-73-72-69
|-1
|9.500
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-70
|-7
|--
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T16
|69-72-68-66
|-9
|57.556
Smith's recent performances
- Smith has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 8-under.
- Smith has an average of 0.575 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.258 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Smith has averaged 0.693 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Smith's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|17
|0.503
|0.575
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|35
|0.358
|0.220
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|118
|-0.145
|0.157
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|142
|-0.412
|-0.258
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|65
|0.303
|0.693
Smith's advanced stats and rankings
- Smith posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.503 (17th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.0 yards ranks 33rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Smith sports a 0.358 mark that ranks 35th on TOUR. He ranks fourth with a 70.88% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Smith delivers a -0.412 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 142nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 155th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.77, and he ranks 70th by breaking par 21.95% of the time.
- Smith has earned 551 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 67th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Smith as of the start of the Rocket Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.