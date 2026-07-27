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3H AGO

Jordan Smith betting profile: Rocket Classic

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Betting Profile

Jordan L Smith sinks 31-foot birdie putt on No. 4 at 3M Open

Jordan L Smith sinks 31-foot birdie putt on No. 4 at 3M Open

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Jordan Smith will tee off at Detroit Golf Club July 30-Aug. 2 in the Rocket Classic. This is a new event on the PGA TOUR schedule with a $10 million purse.

Latest odds for Smith at the Rocket Classic.

Smith's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 26, 20263M OpenT3971-68-67-68-1015.000
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipT1868-70-70-69-353.800
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenT2168-63-72-70-739.100
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC70-72+2--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT1365-65-74-68-857.333
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT5967-67-70-71-95.000
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC75-77+12--
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT5573-73-72-69-19.500
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-70-7--
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT1669-72-68-66-957.556

Smith's recent performances

  • Smith has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 8-under.
  • Smith has an average of 0.575 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.258 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Smith has averaged 0.693 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Smith's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee170.5030.575
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green350.3580.220
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green118-0.1450.157
Average Strokes Gained: Putting142-0.412-0.258
Average Strokes Gained: Total650.3030.693

Smith's advanced stats and rankings

  • Smith posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.503 (17th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.0 yards ranks 33rd on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Smith sports a 0.358 mark that ranks 35th on TOUR. He ranks fourth with a 70.88% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Smith delivers a -0.412 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 142nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 155th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.77, and he ranks 70th by breaking par 21.95% of the time.
  • Smith has earned 551 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 67th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Smith as of the start of the Rocket Classic.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

3M Open

1

Jackson Koivun
USA
J. Koivun
Tot
-25
R4
-5

-25

1

USA
J. Koivun
Tot
-25
R4
-5

2

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

2

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-22
R4
-8

T3

Hideki Matsuyama
JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-20
R4
-7

-20

T3

JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-20
R4
-7

T3

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

T3

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T3

Chandler Phillips
USA
C. Phillips
Tot
-20
R4
-4

-20

T3

USA
C. Phillips
Tot
-20
R4
-4
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