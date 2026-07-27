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3H AGO

Johnny Keefer betting profile: Rocket Classic

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Betting Profile

John Keefer sinks 12-foot birdie putt on No. 6 at 3M Open

John Keefer sinks 12-foot birdie putt on No. 6 at 3M Open

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The Rocket Classic will be held at Detroit Golf Club from July 30-Aug. 2. This is Keefer's first appearance at this tournament in the past five years.

Latest odds for Keefer at the Rocket Classic.

At the Rocket Classic

  • This is Keefer's first time competing in the Rocket Classic in the past five years.
  • Aldrich Potgieter won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Keefer's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 26, 20263M OpenMC76-66E--
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipT5970-68-71-73+28.500
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenT368-68-64-67-13133.750
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC71-69-2--
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT3971-70-76-70+721.563
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT5166-68-73-69-47.500
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT3571-67-67-73-218.000
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT966-69-67-63-1970.000
May 17, 2026PGA Championship7972-72-69-76+94.000
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT3172-70-66-69-713.956

Keefer's recent performances

  • Keefer has finished in the top ten twice over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished tied for third with a score of 13-under.
  • Keefer has an average of 0.301 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.148 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Keefer has averaged 0.785 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Keefer's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee100.5720.301
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green280.4050.511
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green150-0.363-0.174
Average Strokes Gained: Putting136-0.3870.148
Average Strokes Gained: Total700.2280.785

Keefer's advanced stats and rankings

  • Keefer posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.572 (10th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 319.4 yards ranked 11th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Keefer sported a 0.405 mark that ranked 28th on TOUR. He ranked third with a 71.35% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Keefer delivered a -0.387 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 136th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 157th with a Putts Per Round average of 30.11, and he ranked 81st by breaking par 21.75% of the time.
  • Keefer has accumulated 499 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 73rd.

All stats in this article are accurate for Keefer as of the start of the Rocket Classic.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

3M Open

1

Jackson Koivun
USA
J. Koivun
Tot
-25
R4
-5

-25

1

USA
J. Koivun
Tot
-25
R4
-5

2

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

2

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-22
R4
-8

T3

Hideki Matsuyama
JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-20
R4
-7

-20

T3

JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-20
R4
-7

T3

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

T3

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T3

Chandler Phillips
USA
C. Phillips
Tot
-20
R4
-4

-20

T3

USA
C. Phillips
Tot
-20
R4
-4
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