Johnny Keefer betting profile: Rocket Classic
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John Keefer sinks 12-foot birdie putt on No. 6 at 3M Open
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The Rocket Classic will be held at Detroit Golf Club from July 30-Aug. 2. This is Keefer's first appearance at this tournament in the past five years.
At the Rocket Classic
- This is Keefer's first time competing in the Rocket Classic in the past five years.
- Aldrich Potgieter won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Keefer's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|76-66
|E
|--
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|T59
|70-68-71-73
|+2
|8.500
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T3
|68-68-64-67
|-13
|133.750
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T39
|71-70-76-70
|+7
|21.563
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T51
|66-68-73-69
|-4
|7.500
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T35
|71-67-67-73
|-2
|18.000
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T9
|66-69-67-63
|-19
|70.000
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|79
|72-72-69-76
|+9
|4.000
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T31
|72-70-66-69
|-7
|13.956
Keefer's recent performances
- Keefer has finished in the top ten twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished tied for third with a score of 13-under.
- Keefer has an average of 0.301 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.148 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Keefer has averaged 0.785 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Keefer's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|10
|0.572
|0.301
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|28
|0.405
|0.511
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|150
|-0.363
|-0.174
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|136
|-0.387
|0.148
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|70
|0.228
|0.785
Keefer's advanced stats and rankings
- Keefer posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.572 (10th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 319.4 yards ranked 11th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Keefer sported a 0.405 mark that ranked 28th on TOUR. He ranked third with a 71.35% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Keefer delivered a -0.387 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 136th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 157th with a Putts Per Round average of 30.11, and he ranked 81st by breaking par 21.75% of the time.
- Keefer has accumulated 499 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 73rd.
All stats in this article are accurate for Keefer as of the start of the Rocket Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.