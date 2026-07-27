Johnny Keefer betting profile: Rocket Classic

Keefer has finished in the top ten twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished tied for third with a score of 13-under.

Keefer has an average of 0.301 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.148 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.