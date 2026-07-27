John VanDerLaan betting profile: Rocket Classic

VanDerLaan's best finish over his last ten appearances was a tie for 30th at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he shot 11-under.

He has an average of 0.376 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

VanDerLaan has an average of -0.925 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.289 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.