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3H AGO

John VanDerLaan betting profile: Rocket Classic

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Betting Profile

John VanDerLaan gets up-and-down from 105 yards for birdie on No. 1 at 3M Open

John VanDerLaan gets up-and-down from 105 yards for birdie on No. 1 at 3M Open

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John VanDerLaan has not competed in the Rocket Classic in the last five years. He'll tee off at Detroit Golf Club July 30-Aug. 2 looking to make his mark in this $10 million event.

Latest odds for VanDerLaan at the Rocket Classic.

At the Rocket Classic

  • VanDerLaan has not competed in the Rocket Classic in the past five years.
  • Aldrich Potgieter won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

VanDerLaan's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 26, 20263M OpenT3967-71-66-70-1015.000
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT3073-68-65-71-1116.022
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipMC72-67-1--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC74-70+2--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC73-75+8--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC68-71-1--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT6767-67-71-74-53.500
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT6066-73-70-72-32.862
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-68-9--
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC74-69-1--

VanDerLaan's recent performances

  • VanDerLaan's best finish over his last ten appearances was a tie for 30th at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he shot 11-under.
  • He has an average of 0.376 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • VanDerLaan has an average of -0.925 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.289 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • VanDerLaan has averaged -0.654 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

VanDerLaan's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee830.0500.376
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green144-0.481-0.925
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green96-0.0440.185
Average Strokes Gained: Putting111-0.178-0.289
Average Strokes Gained: Total140-0.653-0.654

VanDerLaan's advanced stats and rankings

  • VanDerLaan posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.050 (83rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.5 yards ranked 66th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, VanDerLaan sported a -0.481 mark that ranked 144th on TOUR. He ranked 33rd with a 69.06% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, VanDerLaan delivered a -0.178 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 111th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 144th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.59, and he ranked 130th by breaking par 20.37% of the time.
  • VanDerLaan ranked 167th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 86 points this season.

All stats in this article are accurate for VanDerLaan as of the start of the Rocket Classic.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

3M Open

1

Jackson Koivun
USA
J. Koivun
Tot
-25
R4
-5

-25

1

USA
J. Koivun
Tot
-25
R4
-5

2

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

2

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-22
R4
-8

T3

Hideki Matsuyama
JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-20
R4
-7

-20

T3

JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-20
R4
-7

T3

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

T3

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T3

Chandler Phillips
USA
C. Phillips
Tot
-20
R4
-4

-20

T3

USA
C. Phillips
Tot
-20
R4
-4
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