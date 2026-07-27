John VanDerLaan betting profile: Rocket Classic
1 Min Read
John VanDerLaan gets up-and-down from 105 yards for birdie on No. 1 at 3M Open
Players in Article
Players in This Article
John VanDerLaan has not competed in the Rocket Classic in the last five years. He'll tee off at Detroit Golf Club July 30-Aug. 2 looking to make his mark in this $10 million event.
At the Rocket Classic
- VanDerLaan has not competed in the Rocket Classic in the past five years.
- Aldrich Potgieter won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
VanDerLaan's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T39
|67-71-66-70
|-10
|15.000
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T30
|73-68-65-71
|-11
|16.022
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|73-75
|+8
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|68-71
|-1
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T67
|67-67-71-74
|-5
|3.500
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T60
|66-73-70-72
|-3
|2.862
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-68
|-9
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-69
|-1
|--
VanDerLaan's recent performances
- VanDerLaan's best finish over his last ten appearances was a tie for 30th at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he shot 11-under.
- He has an average of 0.376 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- VanDerLaan has an average of -0.925 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.289 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- VanDerLaan has averaged -0.654 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
VanDerLaan's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|83
|0.050
|0.376
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|144
|-0.481
|-0.925
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|96
|-0.044
|0.185
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|111
|-0.178
|-0.289
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|140
|-0.653
|-0.654
VanDerLaan's advanced stats and rankings
- VanDerLaan posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.050 (83rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.5 yards ranked 66th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, VanDerLaan sported a -0.481 mark that ranked 144th on TOUR. He ranked 33rd with a 69.06% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, VanDerLaan delivered a -0.178 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 111th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 144th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.59, and he ranked 130th by breaking par 20.37% of the time.
- VanDerLaan ranked 167th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 86 points this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for VanDerLaan as of the start of the Rocket Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.