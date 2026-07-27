John Parry betting profile: Rocket Classic
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John Parry sinks 3-foot putt for birdie on No. 18 at 3M Open
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John Parry heads to Detroit Golf Club for the Rocket Classic, which runs July 30-Aug. 2, 2026. This marks his first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.
At the Rocket Classic
- This is Parry's first time competing in the Rocket Classic in the past five years.
- Aldrich Potgieter won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Parry's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T24
|69-69-69-64
|-13
|32.500
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|T28
|71-68-73-66
|-2
|30.833
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|75-71
|+6
|--
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T11
|71-71-71-69
|+2
|115.000
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-75
|+8
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T47
|68-66-70-69
|-11
|8.500
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T70
|73-71-70-73
|+7
|5.750
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T31
|68-68-70-71
|-7
|13.956
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T13
|66-67-65-65
|-25
|30.250
Parry's recent performances
- Parry has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the U.S. Open, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 2-over.
- Parry has an average of -0.112 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.480 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Parry has averaged 0.233 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Parry's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|116
|-0.151
|-0.112
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|27
|0.408
|0.487
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|47
|0.146
|0.337
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|123
|-0.298
|-0.480
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|84
|0.105
|0.233
Parry's advanced stats and rankings
- Parry posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.151 (116th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.1 yards ranked 120th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Parry sported a 0.408 mark that ranked 27th on TOUR. He ranked 16th with a 69.78% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Parry delivered a -0.298 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 123rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 136th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.48, and he ranked 137th by breaking par 19.95% of the time.
- Parry ranked 26th in Bogey Avoidance at 13.89% and has earned 422 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 85th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Parry as of the start of the Rocket Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.