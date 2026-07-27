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3H AGO

John Parry betting profile: Rocket Classic

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Betting Profile

John Parry sinks 3-foot putt for birdie on No. 18 at 3M Open

John Parry sinks 3-foot putt for birdie on No. 18 at 3M Open

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John Parry heads to Detroit Golf Club for the Rocket Classic, which runs July 30-Aug. 2, 2026. This marks his first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.

Latest odds for Parry at the Rocket Classic.

At the Rocket Classic

  • This is Parry's first time competing in the Rocket Classic in the past five years.
  • Aldrich Potgieter won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Parry's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 26, 20263M OpenT2469-69-69-64-1332.500
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipT2871-68-73-66-230.833
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenMC75-71+6--
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT1171-71-71-69+2115.000
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC71-71+2--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-75+8--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT4768-66-70-69-118.500
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT7073-71-70-73+75.750
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT3168-68-70-71-713.956
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1366-67-65-65-2530.250

Parry's recent performances

  • Parry has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the U.S. Open, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 2-over.
  • Parry has an average of -0.112 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.480 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Parry has averaged 0.233 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Parry's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee116-0.151-0.112
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green270.4080.487
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green470.1460.337
Average Strokes Gained: Putting123-0.298-0.480
Average Strokes Gained: Total840.1050.233

Parry's advanced stats and rankings

  • Parry posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.151 (116th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.1 yards ranked 120th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Parry sported a 0.408 mark that ranked 27th on TOUR. He ranked 16th with a 69.78% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Parry delivered a -0.298 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 123rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 136th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.48, and he ranked 137th by breaking par 19.95% of the time.
  • Parry ranked 26th in Bogey Avoidance at 13.89% and has earned 422 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 85th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Parry as of the start of the Rocket Classic.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

3M Open

1

Jackson Koivun
USA
J. Koivun
Tot
-25
R4
-5

-25

1

USA
J. Koivun
Tot
-25
R4
-5

2

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

2

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-22
R4
-8

T3

Hideki Matsuyama
JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-20
R4
-7

-20

T3

JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-20
R4
-7

T3

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

T3

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T3

Chandler Phillips
USA
C. Phillips
Tot
-20
R4
-4

-20

T3

USA
C. Phillips
Tot
-20
R4
-4
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