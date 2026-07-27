Joel Dahmen betting profile: Rocket Classic
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Joel Dahmen's 89-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 7 at 3M Open
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Joel Dahmen returns to the Rocket Classic, set to tee off at Detroit Golf Club from July 30-Aug. 2, 2026. Dahmen looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
Dahmen's recent history at the Rocket Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|2024
|T25
|70-64-68-76
|-10
|2023
|MC
|76-68
|E
|2022
|MC
|77-70
|+3
|2021
|T21
|70-70-69-67
|-12
At the Rocket Classic
- In Dahmen's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
- Dahmen's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 21st at 12-under.
- Aldrich Potgieter won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Dahmen's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T34
|70-69-66-68
|-11
|20.000
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T24
|71-66-69-70
|-12
|20.689
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T30
|67-67-68-69
|-9
|16.022
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T46
|66-71-71-67
|-9
|9.500
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|73-68
|+1
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T42
|69-66-75-69
|-1
|10.000
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|71-77
|+6
|--
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T62
|75-73-70-71
|+1
|7.500
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-75
|-5
|--
Dahmen's recent performances
- Dahmen's best finish over his last ten appearances was a tied for 24th at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he shot 12-under.
- Dahmen has an average of 0.118 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.796 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Dahmen has averaged 0.636 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Dahmen's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|62
|0.152
|0.118
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|9
|0.601
|1.243
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|142
|-0.270
|0.071
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|153
|-0.609
|-0.796
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|113
|-0.126
|0.636
Dahmen's advanced stats and rankings
- Dahmen has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.152 (62nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 294.9 yards ranks 143rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Dahmen sports a 0.601 mark that ranks ninth on TOUR. He ranks sixth with a 70.68% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Dahmen has delivered a -0.609 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 153rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 136th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.48, and he ranks 114th by breaking par 20.88% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Dahmen as of the start of the Rocket Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.