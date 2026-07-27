Joel Dahmen betting profile: Rocket Classic

Dahmen has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.152 (62nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 294.9 yards ranks 143rd on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Dahmen sports a 0.601 mark that ranks ninth on TOUR. He ranks sixth with a 70.68% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Dahmen has delivered a -0.609 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 153rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 136th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.48, and he ranks 114th by breaking par 20.88% of the time.