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3H AGO

Joel Dahmen betting profile: Rocket Classic

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Betting Profile

Joel Dahmen's 89-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 7 at 3M Open

Joel Dahmen's 89-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 7 at 3M Open

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Joel Dahmen returns to the Rocket Classic, set to tee off at Detroit Golf Club from July 30-Aug. 2, 2026. Dahmen looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.

Latest odds for Dahmen at the Rocket Classic.

Dahmen's recent history at the Rocket Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC74-71+1
2024T2570-64-68-76-10
2023MC76-68E
2022MC77-70+3
2021T2170-70-69-67-12

At the Rocket Classic

  • In Dahmen's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
  • Dahmen's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 21st at 12-under.
  • Aldrich Potgieter won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Dahmen's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 26, 20263M OpenT3470-69-66-68-1120.000
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT2471-66-69-70-1220.689
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT3067-67-68-69-916.022
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT4666-71-71-67-99.500
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC73-68+1--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT4269-66-75-69-110.000
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-71-1--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC71-77+6--
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT6275-73-70-71+17.500
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-75-5--

Dahmen's recent performances

  • Dahmen's best finish over his last ten appearances was a tied for 24th at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he shot 12-under.
  • Dahmen has an average of 0.118 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.796 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Dahmen has averaged 0.636 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Dahmen's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee620.1520.118
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green90.6011.243
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green142-0.2700.071
Average Strokes Gained: Putting153-0.609-0.796
Average Strokes Gained: Total113-0.1260.636

Dahmen's advanced stats and rankings

  • Dahmen has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.152 (62nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 294.9 yards ranks 143rd on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Dahmen sports a 0.601 mark that ranks ninth on TOUR. He ranks sixth with a 70.68% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Dahmen has delivered a -0.609 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 153rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 136th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.48, and he ranks 114th by breaking par 20.88% of the time.

All stats in this article are accurate for Dahmen as of the start of the Rocket Classic.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

3M Open

1

Jackson Koivun
USA
J. Koivun
Tot
-25
R4
-5

-25

1

USA
J. Koivun
Tot
-25
R4
-5

2

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

2

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-22
R4
-8

T3

Hideki Matsuyama
JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-20
R4
-7

-20

T3

JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-20
R4
-7

T3

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

T3

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T3

Chandler Phillips
USA
C. Phillips
Tot
-20
R4
-4

-20

T3

USA
C. Phillips
Tot
-20
R4
-4
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