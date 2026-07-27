Joe Highsmith betting profile: Rocket Classic
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Joe Highsmith hits tee shot to 7 feet, sets up birdie on No. 4 at 3M Open
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Joe Highsmith finished tied for 34th at Detroit Golf Club last year, shooting 13-under at the Rocket Classic. He returns to Detroit Golf Club July 30-Aug. 2 for the 2026 Rocket Classic, which features a $10 million purse.
Highsmith's recent history at the Rocket Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T34
|71-66-69-69
|-13
|2024
|T57
|71-64-73-74
|-6
At the Rocket Classic
- In Highsmith's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 34th after posting a score of 13-under.
- Aldrich Potgieter won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Highsmith's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T6
|68-67-68-68
|-17
|55.000
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-69
|E
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|74-67
|-1
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|70
|70-68-72-72
|+2
|3.000
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|76-68
|+4
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-75
|+5
|--
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-75
|+8
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T67
|70-69-71-73
|-1
|1.920
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T33
|67-68-69-73
|-7
|23.250
Highsmith's recent performances
- Highsmith has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 17-under.
- Highsmith has an average of -0.037 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.591 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Highsmith has averaged 0.049 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Highsmith's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|141
|-0.370
|-0.037
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|115
|-0.112
|0.434
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|110
|-0.097
|0.243
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|141
|-0.408
|-0.591
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|149
|-0.987
|0.049
Highsmith's advanced stats and rankings
- Highsmith has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.370 (141st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.4 yards ranks 92nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Highsmith has a -0.112 mark that ranks 115th on TOUR. He ranks 151st with a 61.66% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Highsmith has delivered a -0.408 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 141st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 76th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.75, and he ranks 127th by breaking par 20.49% of the time.
- Highsmith has earned 123 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 153rd.
All stats in this article are accurate for Highsmith as of the start of the Rocket Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.