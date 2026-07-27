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3H AGO

Joe Highsmith betting profile: Rocket Classic

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Betting Profile

Joe Highsmith hits tee shot to 7 feet, sets up birdie on No. 4 at 3M Open

Joe Highsmith hits tee shot to 7 feet, sets up birdie on No. 4 at 3M Open

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Joe Highsmith finished tied for 34th at Detroit Golf Club last year, shooting 13-under at the Rocket Classic. He returns to Detroit Golf Club July 30-Aug. 2 for the 2026 Rocket Classic, which features a $10 million purse.

Latest odds for Highsmith at the Rocket Classic.

Highsmith's recent history at the Rocket Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T3471-66-69-69-13
2024T5771-64-73-74-6

At the Rocket Classic

  • In Highsmith's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 34th after posting a score of 13-under.
  • Aldrich Potgieter won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Highsmith's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 26, 20263M OpenMC71-71E--
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT668-67-68-68-1755.000
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-69E--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC74-67-1--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian Open7070-68-72-72+23.000
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC76-68+4--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC72-75+5--
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC73-75+8--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT6770-69-71-73-11.920
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT3367-68-69-73-723.250

Highsmith's recent performances

  • Highsmith has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 17-under.
  • Highsmith has an average of -0.037 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.591 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Highsmith has averaged 0.049 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Highsmith's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee141-0.370-0.037
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green115-0.1120.434
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green110-0.0970.243
Average Strokes Gained: Putting141-0.408-0.591
Average Strokes Gained: Total149-0.9870.049

Highsmith's advanced stats and rankings

  • Highsmith has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.370 (141st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.4 yards ranks 92nd on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Highsmith has a -0.112 mark that ranks 115th on TOUR. He ranks 151st with a 61.66% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Highsmith has delivered a -0.408 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 141st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 76th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.75, and he ranks 127th by breaking par 20.49% of the time.
  • Highsmith has earned 123 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 153rd.

All stats in this article are accurate for Highsmith as of the start of the Rocket Classic.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

3M Open

1

Jackson Koivun
USA
J. Koivun
Tot
-25
R4
-5

-25

1

USA
J. Koivun
Tot
-25
R4
-5

2

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

2

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-22
R4
-8

T3

Hideki Matsuyama
JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-20
R4
-7

-20

T3

JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-20
R4
-7

T3

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

T3

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T3

Chandler Phillips
USA
C. Phillips
Tot
-20
R4
-4

-20

T3

USA
C. Phillips
Tot
-20
R4
-4
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