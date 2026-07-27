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3H AGO

J.J. Spaun betting profile: Rocket Classic

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Betting Profile

J.J. Spaun hits tee shot to 8 feet, sets up birdie on No. 17 at Genesis Scottish Open

J.J. Spaun hits tee shot to 8 feet, sets up birdie on No. 17 at Genesis Scottish Open

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J.J. Spaun finished tied for tenth at the Rocket Classic in 2024 with a score of 14-under. He'll tee off at Detroit Golf Club July 30-Aug. 2 with hopes of improving upon that performance in the 2026 Rocket Classic.

Latest odds for Spaun at the Rocket Classic.

Spaun's recent history at the Rocket Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2024T1067-69-69-69-14
2023T3370-69-67-70-12
2022T869-71-66-65-17
2021T3266-73-68-71-10

At the Rocket Classic

  • In Spaun's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for tenth after posting a score of 14-under.
  • Spaun's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for eighth at 17-under.
  • Aldrich Potgieter won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Spaun's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipT4070-67-73-69-119.917
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenT4468-70-67-72-310.333
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT766-65-68-64-17200.000
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenMC77-71+8--
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT1267-77-68-72-4100.000
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT664-68-68-70-1088.750
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC70-76+6--
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT569-70-65-69-11266.667
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT1472-69-72-67-885.000
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT2569-69-68-70-835.375

Spaun's recent performances

  • Spaun has finished in the top ten three times and in the top twenty five times over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Truist Championship, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 11-under.
  • Spaun has an average of 0.035 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.126 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Spaun has averaged 0.719 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Spaun's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee460.2440.035
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green40.7140.581
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green560.106-0.023
Average Strokes Gained: Putting130-0.3280.126
Average Strokes Gained: Total280.7360.719

Spaun's advanced stats and rankings

  • Spaun has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.244 (46th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.7 yards ranks 97th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Spaun sports a 0.714 mark that ranks fourth on TOUR. He ranks 44th with a 68.55% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Spaun has delivered a -0.328 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 130th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 110th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.18, and he ranks 49th by breaking par 22.40% of the time.
  • Spaun ranks 20th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 1,381 points this season.

All stats in this article are accurate for Spaun as of the start of the Rocket Classic.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

3M Open

1

Jackson Koivun
USA
J. Koivun
Tot
-25
R4
-5

-25

1

USA
J. Koivun
Tot
-25
R4
-5

2

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

2

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-22
R4
-8

T3

Hideki Matsuyama
JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-20
R4
-7

-20

T3

JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-20
R4
-7

T3

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

T3

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T3

Chandler Phillips
USA
C. Phillips
Tot
-20
R4
-4

-20

T3

USA
C. Phillips
Tot
-20
R4
-4
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