J.J. Spaun betting profile: Rocket Classic
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J.J. Spaun hits tee shot to 8 feet, sets up birdie on No. 17 at Genesis Scottish Open
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J.J. Spaun finished tied for tenth at the Rocket Classic in 2024 with a score of 14-under. He'll tee off at Detroit Golf Club July 30-Aug. 2 with hopes of improving upon that performance in the 2026 Rocket Classic.
Spaun's recent history at the Rocket Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T10
|67-69-69-69
|-14
|2023
|T33
|70-69-67-70
|-12
|2022
|T8
|69-71-66-65
|-17
|2021
|T32
|66-73-68-71
|-10
At the Rocket Classic
- In Spaun's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for tenth after posting a score of 14-under.
- Spaun's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for eighth at 17-under.
- Aldrich Potgieter won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Spaun's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|T40
|70-67-73-69
|-1
|19.917
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T44
|68-70-67-72
|-3
|10.333
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T7
|66-65-68-64
|-17
|200.000
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|MC
|77-71
|+8
|--
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T12
|67-77-68-72
|-4
|100.000
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T6
|64-68-68-70
|-10
|88.750
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|70-76
|+6
|--
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T5
|69-70-65-69
|-11
|266.667
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T14
|72-69-72-67
|-8
|85.000
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T25
|69-69-68-70
|-8
|35.375
Spaun's recent performances
- Spaun has finished in the top ten three times and in the top twenty five times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Truist Championship, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 11-under.
- Spaun has an average of 0.035 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.126 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Spaun has averaged 0.719 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Spaun's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|46
|0.244
|0.035
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|4
|0.714
|0.581
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|56
|0.106
|-0.023
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|130
|-0.328
|0.126
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|28
|0.736
|0.719
Spaun's advanced stats and rankings
- Spaun has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.244 (46th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.7 yards ranks 97th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Spaun sports a 0.714 mark that ranks fourth on TOUR. He ranks 44th with a 68.55% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Spaun has delivered a -0.328 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 130th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 110th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.18, and he ranks 49th by breaking par 22.40% of the time.
- Spaun ranks 20th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 1,381 points this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Spaun as of the start of the Rocket Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.