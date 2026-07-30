Jimmy Stanger betting profile: Rocket Classic

Stanger posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.521 (14th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.0 yards ranked 28th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Stanger sported a -0.965 mark that ranked 157th on TOUR. He ranked 111th with a 65.15% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Stanger delivered a 0.125 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 63rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 54th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.59, and he ranked 44th by breaking par 22.60% of the time.