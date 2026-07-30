Jimmy Stanger betting profile: Rocket Classic
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Jimmy Stanger sinks 30-foot birdie putt on No. 17 at 3M Open
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Jimmy Stanger will compete in the Rocket Classic at Detroit Golf Club from July 30-Aug. 2. The tournament offers a $10 million purse, with defending champion Aldrich Potgieter looking to repeat after his 22-under performance last year.
At the Rocket Classic
- This is Stanger's first time competing in the Rocket Classic in the past five years.
- Aldrich Potgieter won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Stanger's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T51
|69-70-67-70
|-8
|7.25
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-75
|+4
|--
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|W/D
|74
|+4
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-73
|+7
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T4
|65-67-68-67
|-13
|108.75
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|68-74
|+2
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|74-68
|E
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T38
|71-71-66-70
|-6
|9.33
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-76
|-2
|--
Stanger's recent performances
- Stanger has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 13-under.
- Stanger has an average of 0.407 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.268 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Stanger has averaged 0.097 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Stanger's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|14
|0.521
|0.407
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|157
|-0.965
|-0.434
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|88
|-0.004
|-0.144
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|63
|0.125
|0.268
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|125
|-0.323
|0.097
Stanger's advanced stats and rankings
- Stanger posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.521 (14th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.0 yards ranked 28th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Stanger sported a -0.965 mark that ranked 157th on TOUR. He ranked 111th with a 65.15% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Stanger delivered a 0.125 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 63rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 54th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.59, and he ranked 44th by breaking par 22.60% of the time.
- Stanger has earned 192 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 133rd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Stanger as of the start of the Rocket Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.