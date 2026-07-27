Jesper Svensson betting profile: Rocket Classic
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Jesper Svensson sinks 21-foot birdie putt on No. 6 at 3M Open
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Svensson missed the cut at last year's Rocket Classic, shooting 4-under through two rounds. He'll tee off at Detroit Golf Club July 30-Aug. 2 with hopes of making the weekend this time around in the 2026 Rocket Classic.
Svensson's recent history at the Rocket Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|70-70
|-4
At the Rocket Classic
- In Svensson's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-under.
- Aldrich Potgieter won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Svensson's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T44
|65-69-70-71
|-9
|10.071
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|78
|73-66-77-73
|+9
|4.250
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T52
|70-68-67-74
|-1
|6.257
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T4
|66-65-68-68
|-13
|108.750
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T9
|63-72-65-65
|-19
|70.000
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|61-76
|-7
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-77
|+6
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T69
|67-70-73-73
|+3
|3.100
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|69-76
|+3
|--
Svensson's recent performances
- Svensson has finished in the top ten twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 13-under.
- Svensson has an average of 0.601 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.152 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Svensson has averaged 1.005 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Svensson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|7
|0.606
|0.601
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|137
|-0.403
|-0.209
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|67
|0.052
|0.462
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|116
|-0.209
|0.152
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|90
|0.046
|1.005
Svensson's advanced stats and rankings
- Svensson posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.606 (seventh) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 319.6 yards ranked 10th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Svensson sported a -0.403 mark that ranked 137th on TOUR. He ranked 105th with a 65.31% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Svensson delivered a -0.209 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 116th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 107th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.15, and he ranked 36th by breaking par 22.76% of the time.
- Svensson has earned 240 FedExCup Regular Season points this year, ranking 122nd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Svensson as of the start of the Rocket Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.