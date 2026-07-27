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3H AGO

Jesper Svensson betting profile: Rocket Classic

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Betting Profile

Jesper Svensson sinks 21-foot birdie putt on No. 6 at 3M Open

Jesper Svensson sinks 21-foot birdie putt on No. 6 at 3M Open

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Svensson missed the cut at last year's Rocket Classic, shooting 4-under through two rounds. He'll tee off at Detroit Golf Club July 30-Aug. 2 with hopes of making the weekend this time around in the 2026 Rocket Classic.

Latest odds for Svensson at the Rocket Classic.

Svensson's recent history at the Rocket Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC70-70-4

At the Rocket Classic

  • In Svensson's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-under.
  • Aldrich Potgieter won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Svensson's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 26, 20263M OpenT4465-69-70-71-910.071
July 19, 2026The Open Championship7873-66-77-73+94.250
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenT5270-68-67-74-16.257
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT466-65-68-68-13108.750
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT963-72-65-65-1970.000
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC74-72+4--
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC61-76-7--
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC73-77+6--
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT6967-70-73-73+33.100
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC69-76+3--

Svensson's recent performances

  • Svensson has finished in the top ten twice over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 13-under.
  • Svensson has an average of 0.601 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.152 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Svensson has averaged 1.005 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Svensson's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee70.6060.601
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green137-0.403-0.209
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green670.0520.462
Average Strokes Gained: Putting116-0.2090.152
Average Strokes Gained: Total900.0461.005

Svensson's advanced stats and rankings

  • Svensson posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.606 (seventh) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 319.6 yards ranked 10th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Svensson sported a -0.403 mark that ranked 137th on TOUR. He ranked 105th with a 65.31% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Svensson delivered a -0.209 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 116th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 107th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.15, and he ranked 36th by breaking par 22.76% of the time.
  • Svensson has earned 240 FedExCup Regular Season points this year, ranking 122nd on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Svensson as of the start of the Rocket Classic.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

3M Open

1

Jackson Koivun
USA
J. Koivun
Tot
-25
R4
-5

-25

1

USA
J. Koivun
Tot
-25
R4
-5

2

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

2

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-22
R4
-8

T3

Hideki Matsuyama
JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-20
R4
-7

-20

T3

JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-20
R4
-7

T3

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

T3

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T3

Chandler Phillips
USA
C. Phillips
Tot
-20
R4
-4

-20

T3

USA
C. Phillips
Tot
-20
R4
-4
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