Jeffrey Kang betting profile: Rocket Classic
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Jeffrey Kang sinks 6-foot birdie putt on No. 1 at 3M Open
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Jeffrey Kang heads to Detroit Golf Club in Detroit, Michigan, for the Rocket Classic, which runs July 30-Aug. 2. The tournament features a $10 million purse on a 7,328-yard, par-70 course.
At the Rocket Classic
- This is Kang's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Aldrich Potgieter won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Kang's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T64
|67-70-72-73
|-2
|4.1
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T48
|70-69-71-70
|-8
|4.2
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|65-75
|E
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T42
|68-69-71-71
|-1
|10.0
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T54
|68-67-68-71
|-10
|5.9
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T6
|61-69-61-70
|-27
|57.5
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T65
|67-74-73-75
|+1
|3.9
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T39
|69-65-74-66
|-6
|15.0
Kang's recent performances
- Kang has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 27-under.
- Kang has an average of -0.073 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.555 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kang has averaged -0.419 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kang's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|149
|-0.486
|-0.073
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|111
|-0.098
|-0.022
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|59
|0.092
|0.231
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|144
|-0.454
|-0.555
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|146
|-0.945
|-0.419
Kang's advanced stats and rankings
- Kang posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.486 (149th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.1 yards ranked 127th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kang sported a -0.098 mark that ranked 111th on TOUR. He ranked 147th with a 62.47% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kang delivered a -0.454 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 144th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 79th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.80, and he ranked 147th by breaking par 19.14% of the time.
- Kang has earned 101 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 160th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kang as of the start of the Rocket Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.