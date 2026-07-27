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3H AGO

Jeffrey Kang betting profile: Rocket Classic

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Betting Profile

Jeffrey Kang sinks 6-foot birdie putt on No. 1 at 3M Open

Jeffrey Kang sinks 6-foot birdie putt on No. 1 at 3M Open

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Jeffrey Kang heads to Detroit Golf Club in Detroit, Michigan, for the Rocket Classic, which runs July 30-Aug. 2. The tournament features a $10 million purse on a 7,328-yard, par-70 course.

Latest odds for Kang at the Rocket Classic.

At the Rocket Classic

  • This is Kang's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
  • Aldrich Potgieter won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Kang's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 26, 20263M OpenT6467-70-72-73-24.1
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT4870-69-71-70-84.2
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipMC65-75E--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC71-69-2--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT4268-69-71-71-110.0
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT5468-67-68-71-105.9
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC70-74+2--
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT661-69-61-70-2757.5
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT6567-74-73-75+13.9
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT3969-65-74-66-615.0

Kang's recent performances

  • Kang has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 27-under.
  • Kang has an average of -0.073 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.555 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Kang has averaged -0.419 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Kang's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee149-0.486-0.073
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green111-0.098-0.022
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green590.0920.231
Average Strokes Gained: Putting144-0.454-0.555
Average Strokes Gained: Total146-0.945-0.419

Kang's advanced stats and rankings

  • Kang posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.486 (149th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.1 yards ranked 127th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kang sported a -0.098 mark that ranked 111th on TOUR. He ranked 147th with a 62.47% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Kang delivered a -0.454 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 144th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 79th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.80, and he ranked 147th by breaking par 19.14% of the time.
  • Kang has earned 101 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 160th on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Kang as of the start of the Rocket Classic.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

3M Open

1

Jackson Koivun
USA
J. Koivun
Tot
-25
R4
-5

-25

1

USA
J. Koivun
Tot
-25
R4
-5

2

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

2

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-22
R4
-8

T3

Hideki Matsuyama
JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-20
R4
-7

-20

T3

JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-20
R4
-7

T3

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

T3

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T3

Chandler Phillips
USA
C. Phillips
Tot
-20
R4
-4

-20

T3

USA
C. Phillips
Tot
-20
R4
-4
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