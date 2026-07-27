Jason Day betting profile: Rocket Classic
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Jason Day makes birdie on No. 18 at Travelers
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Jason Day has competed at the Rocket Classic twice in recent years, finishing tied for 17th in 2022 and tied for 14th in 2021. He'll tee off at Detroit Golf Club from July 30-Aug. 2 with hopes of improving on his previous showings at this $10 million event.
Day's recent history at the Rocket Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2022
|T17
|69-70-69-66
|-14
|2021
|T14
|67-73-69-66
|-13
At the Rocket Classic
- In Day's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2022, he finished tied for 17th after posting a score of 14-under.
- Day's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 14th at 13-under.
- Aldrich Potgieter won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Day's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|MC
|73-71
|+4
|--
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T55
|70-68-67-69
|-6
|9.292
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|74-76
|+6
|--
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T65
|69-70-75-72
|+6
|7.000
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|68
|75-69-72-75
|+7
|6.250
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T38
|77-70-69-68
|-4
|18.023
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T42
|70-72-72-64
|-6
|15.450
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T12
|69-71-68-75
|-5
|101.667
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T6
|68-63-68-68
|-13
|88.750
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T59
|70-70-72-80
|+4
|9.000
Day's recent performances
- Day has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 13-under.
- Day has an average of -0.272 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.484 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Day has averaged -1.049 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Day's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|103
|-0.075
|-0.272
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|150
|-0.628
|-0.897
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|4
|0.506
|0.605
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|54
|0.159
|-0.484
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|99
|-0.038
|-1.049
Day's advanced stats and rankings
- Day posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.075 (103rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.1 yards ranked 95th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Day sported a -0.628 mark that ranked 150th on TOUR. He ranked 72nd with a 66.88% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Day delivered a 0.159 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 54th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 80th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.83, and he ranked 109th by breaking par 21.05% of the time.
- Day has earned 495 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 74th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Day as of the start of the Rocket Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.