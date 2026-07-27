PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
3H AGO

Jason Day betting profile: Rocket Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Jason Day makes birdie on No. 18 at Travelers

Jason Day makes birdie on No. 18 at Travelers

Players in Article

Players in This Article

Favorite players to keep them at the top of your leaderboard and get the latest updates. or Sign Up to save favorites across devices.

Jason Day has competed at the Rocket Classic twice in recent years, finishing tied for 17th in 2022 and tied for 14th in 2021. He'll tee off at Detroit Golf Club from July 30-Aug. 2 with hopes of improving on his previous showings at this $10 million event.

Latest odds for Day at the Rocket Classic.

Day's recent history at the Rocket Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2022T1769-70-69-66-14
2021T1467-73-69-66-13

At the Rocket Classic

  • In Day's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2022, he finished tied for 17th after posting a score of 14-under.
  • Day's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 14th at 13-under.
  • Aldrich Potgieter won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Day's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipMC73-71+4--
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT5570-68-67-69-69.292
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC74-76+6--
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT6569-70-75-72+67.000
May 10, 2026Truist Championship6875-69-72-75+76.250
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT3877-70-69-68-418.023
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT4270-72-72-64-615.450
April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT1269-71-68-75-5101.667
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT668-63-68-68-1388.750
March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT5970-70-72-80+49.000

Day's recent performances

  • Day has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 13-under.
  • Day has an average of -0.272 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.484 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Day has averaged -1.049 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Day's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee103-0.075-0.272
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green150-0.628-0.897
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green40.5060.605
Average Strokes Gained: Putting540.159-0.484
Average Strokes Gained: Total99-0.038-1.049

Day's advanced stats and rankings

  • Day posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.075 (103rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.1 yards ranked 95th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Day sported a -0.628 mark that ranked 150th on TOUR. He ranked 72nd with a 66.88% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Day delivered a 0.159 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 54th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 80th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.83, and he ranked 109th by breaking par 21.05% of the time.
  • Day has earned 495 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 74th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Day as of the start of the Rocket Classic.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

You May Also Like

View All

Right Arrow
Image for article.
3H AGO
Jesper Svensson betting profile: Rocket Classic
Betting Profile
Image for article.
3H AGO
Xander Schauffele betting profile: Rocket Classic
Betting Profile
Image for article.
3H AGO
Johnny Keefer betting profile: Rocket Classic
Betting Profile
Official

3M Open

1

Jackson Koivun
USA
J. Koivun
Tot
-25
R4
-5

-25

1

USA
J. Koivun
Tot
-25
R4
-5

2

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

2

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-22
R4
-8

T3

Hideki Matsuyama
JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-20
R4
-7

-20

T3

JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-20
R4
-7

T3

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

T3

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T3

Chandler Phillips
USA
C. Phillips
Tot
-20
R4
-4

-20

T3

USA
C. Phillips
Tot
-20
R4
-4
Powered By
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW