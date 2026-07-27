Jake Knapp betting profile: Rocket Classic

Knapp posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.144 (64th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 317.7 yards ranked 15th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Knapp sported a 0.498 mark that ranked 15th on TOUR. He ranked 79th with a 66.78% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Knapp delivered a 0.561 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him sixth on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 17th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.29, and he ranked fifth by breaking par 25.00% of the time.