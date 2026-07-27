Jake Knapp betting profile: Rocket Classic
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Jake Knapp reaches par-5 No. 18 in two, makes birdie at 3M Open
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Jake Knapp finished tied for fourth at 21-under in his most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic in 2025. He'll tee off at Detroit Golf Club July 30-Aug. 2 with his sights set on improving upon that strong performance in the 2026 Rocket Classic.
Knapp's recent history at the Rocket Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T4
|72-61-66-68
|-21
|2024
|T31
|70-65-70-74
|-9
At the Rocket Classic
- In Knapp's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for fourth after posting a score of 21-under.
- Knapp's best finish at this event came in 2025, when he finished tied for fourth at 21-under.
- Aldrich Potgieter won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Knapp's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T13
|68-70-68-62
|-16
|57.333
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T55
|74-67-64-69
|-6
|9.292
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|MC
|77-71
|+8
|--
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T74
|71-75-69-71
|+2
|4.500
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|11
|73-69-69-70
|-7
|155.000
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T6
|69-65-71-62
|-13
|88.750
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|6
|73-65-67-66
|-13
|275.000
Knapp's recent performances
- Knapp has finished in the top-10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 13-under.
- Knapp has an average of -0.006 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.103 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Knapp has averaged -0.055 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Knapp's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|64
|0.144
|-0.006
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|15
|0.498
|0.532
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|125
|-0.193
|-0.685
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|6
|0.561
|0.103
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|14
|1.011
|-0.055
Knapp's advanced stats and rankings
- Knapp posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.144 (64th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 317.7 yards ranked 15th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Knapp sported a 0.498 mark that ranked 15th on TOUR. He ranked 79th with a 66.78% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Knapp delivered a 0.561 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him sixth on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 17th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.29, and he ranked fifth by breaking par 25.00% of the time.
- Knapp's overall performance this season earned him 995 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 38th on TOUR. His Strokes Gained: Total average of 1.011 ranked 14th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Knapp as of the start of the Rocket Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.