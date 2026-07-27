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3H AGO

Jacob Bridgeman betting profile: Rocket Classic

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Betting Profile

Jacob Bridgeman's 141-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 1 at John Deere

Jacob Bridgeman's 141-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 1 at John Deere

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Jacob Bridgeman returns to the Rocket Classic at Detroit Golf Club, which takes place July 30-Aug. 2. He finished T26 at 15-under in his most recent appearance at the tournament in 2025.

Latest odds for Bridgeman at the Rocket Classic.

Bridgeman's recent history at the Rocket Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T2668-65-70-70-15
2024T3168-69-71-71-9

At the Rocket Classic

  • In Bridgeman's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2025, he finished T26 after posting a score of 15-under.
  • Aldrich Potgieter won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Bridgeman's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipT2870-69-68-71-230.833
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT2667-70-68-67-1229.500
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT4770-70-66-66-813.938
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT3973-71-74-69+721.563
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT1170-67-64-68-1163.000
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT3476-69-77-69+325.750
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC74-74+8--
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT5269-70-68-78+110.250
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT6579-71-68-72+26.375
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT3375-65-66-71-723.250

Bridgeman's recent performances

  • Bridgeman has finished in the top-20 once over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished T11 with a score of 11-under.
  • Bridgeman has an average of 0.110 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.429 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Bridgeman has averaged 0.726 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Bridgeman's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee710.1060.110
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green420.3200.402
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green122-0.166-0.216
Average Strokes Gained: Putting30.6750.429
Average Strokes Gained: Total170.9360.726

Bridgeman's advanced stats and rankings

  • Bridgeman ranks third on TOUR with a Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.675 this season, while his Putts Per Round average of 28.23 ranks 15th.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Bridgeman sports a 0.320 mark that ranks 42nd on TOUR. He ranks 71st with a 66.89% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • Bridgeman has earned 1,696 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 13th. He ranks 10th by breaking par 24.17% of the time and ranks 31st in Bogey Avoidance at 14.04%.

All stats in this article are accurate for Bridgeman as of the start of the Rocket Classic.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

3M Open

1

Jackson Koivun
USA
J. Koivun
Tot
-25
R4
-5

-25

1

USA
J. Koivun
Tot
-25
R4
-5

2

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

2

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-22
R4
-8

T3

Hideki Matsuyama
JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-20
R4
-7

-20

T3

JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-20
R4
-7

T3

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

T3

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T3

Chandler Phillips
USA
C. Phillips
Tot
-20
R4
-4

-20

T3

USA
C. Phillips
Tot
-20
R4
-4
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