Jacob Bridgeman betting profile: Rocket Classic

Bridgeman has finished in the top-20 once over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished T11 with a score of 11-under.

Bridgeman has an average of 0.110 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.429 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.