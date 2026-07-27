Jacob Bridgeman betting profile: Rocket Classic
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Jacob Bridgeman's 141-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 1 at John Deere
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Jacob Bridgeman returns to the Rocket Classic at Detroit Golf Club, which takes place July 30-Aug. 2. He finished T26 at 15-under in his most recent appearance at the tournament in 2025.
Bridgeman's recent history at the Rocket Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T26
|68-65-70-70
|-15
|2024
|T31
|68-69-71-71
|-9
At the Rocket Classic
- In Bridgeman's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2025, he finished T26 after posting a score of 15-under.
- Aldrich Potgieter won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Bridgeman's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|T28
|70-69-68-71
|-2
|30.833
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T26
|67-70-68-67
|-12
|29.500
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T47
|70-70-66-66
|-8
|13.938
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T39
|73-71-74-69
|+7
|21.563
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T11
|70-67-64-68
|-11
|63.000
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T34
|76-69-77-69
|+3
|25.750
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+8
|--
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T52
|69-70-68-78
|+1
|10.250
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T65
|79-71-68-72
|+2
|6.375
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T33
|75-65-66-71
|-7
|23.250
Bridgeman's recent performances
- Bridgeman has finished in the top-20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished T11 with a score of 11-under.
- Bridgeman has an average of 0.110 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.429 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Bridgeman has averaged 0.726 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bridgeman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|71
|0.106
|0.110
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|42
|0.320
|0.402
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|122
|-0.166
|-0.216
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|3
|0.675
|0.429
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|17
|0.936
|0.726
Bridgeman's advanced stats and rankings
- Bridgeman ranks third on TOUR with a Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.675 this season, while his Putts Per Round average of 28.23 ranks 15th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Bridgeman sports a 0.320 mark that ranks 42nd on TOUR. He ranks 71st with a 66.89% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Bridgeman has earned 1,696 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 13th. He ranks 10th by breaking par 24.17% of the time and ranks 31st in Bogey Avoidance at 14.04%.
All stats in this article are accurate for Bridgeman as of the start of the Rocket Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.