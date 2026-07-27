Jackson Suber betting profile: Rocket Classic

Suber has finished in the top five twice and in the top ten three times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 13-under.

Suber has an average of -0.034 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.015 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.