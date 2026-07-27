Jackson Suber betting profile: Rocket Classic
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Jackson Suber gets up-and-down from 216 yards for birdie on No. 9 at 3M Open
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Jackson Suber finished tied for sixth at -20 the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Detroit Golf Club July 30-Aug. 2 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Rocket Classic.
Suber's recent history at the Rocket Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T6
|66-65-69-68
|-20
At the Rocket Classic
- In Suber's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for sixth after posting a score of 20-under.
- Aldrich Potgieter won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Suber's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|68-75
|+1
|--
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|T28
|65-69-70-74
|-2
|30.833
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T6
|68-64-66-69
|-17
|91.667
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T30
|68-67-64-70
|-11
|27.438
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T4
|66-65-66-70
|-13
|108.750
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T67
|69-69-70-75
|+3
|3.400
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|4
|68-61-69-63
|-23
|135.000
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T19
|69-70-69-67
|-9
|26.607
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|61-76
|-7
|--
Suber's recent performances
- Suber has finished in the top five twice and in the top ten three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 13-under.
- Suber has an average of -0.034 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.015 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Suber has averaged 0.531 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Suber's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|84
|0.028
|-0.034
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|19
|0.485
|0.270
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|69
|0.048
|0.280
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|120
|-0.283
|0.015
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|69
|0.277
|0.531
Suber's advanced stats and rankings
- Suber has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.028 (84th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.3 yards ranks 78th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Suber sports a 0.485 mark that ranks 19th on TOUR. He ranks seventh with a 70.65% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Suber has delivered a -0.283 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 120th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 139th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.51, and he ranks 29th by breaking par 23.06% of the time.
- Suber has earned 455 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 80th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Suber as of the start of the Rocket Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.