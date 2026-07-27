PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
3H AGO

Jackson Suber betting profile: Rocket Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Jackson Suber gets up-and-down from 216 yards for birdie on No. 9 at 3M Open

Jackson Suber gets up-and-down from 216 yards for birdie on No. 9 at 3M Open

Players in Article

Players in This Article

Favorite players to keep them at the top of your leaderboard and get the latest updates. or Sign Up to save favorites across devices.

Jackson Suber finished tied for sixth at -20 the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Detroit Golf Club July 30-Aug. 2 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Rocket Classic.

Latest odds for Suber at the Rocket Classic.

Suber's recent history at the Rocket Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T666-65-69-68-20

At the Rocket Classic

  • In Suber's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for sixth after posting a score of 20-under.
  • Aldrich Potgieter won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Suber's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 26, 20263M OpenMC68-75+1--
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipT2865-69-70-74-230.833
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT668-64-66-69-1791.667
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT3068-67-64-70-1127.438
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenMC74-71+5--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT466-65-66-70-13108.750
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT6769-69-70-75+33.400
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson468-61-69-63-23135.000
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT1969-70-69-67-926.607
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC61-76-7--

Suber's recent performances

  • Suber has finished in the top five twice and in the top ten three times over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 13-under.
  • Suber has an average of -0.034 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.015 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Suber has averaged 0.531 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Suber's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee840.028-0.034
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green190.4850.270
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green690.0480.280
Average Strokes Gained: Putting120-0.2830.015
Average Strokes Gained: Total690.2770.531

Suber's advanced stats and rankings

  • Suber has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.028 (84th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.3 yards ranks 78th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Suber sports a 0.485 mark that ranks 19th on TOUR. He ranks seventh with a 70.65% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Suber has delivered a -0.283 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 120th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 139th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.51, and he ranks 29th by breaking par 23.06% of the time.
  • Suber has earned 455 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 80th on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Suber as of the start of the Rocket Classic.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

You May Also Like

View All

Right Arrow
Image for article.
3H AGO
Dan Brown betting profile: Rocket Classic
Betting Profile
Image for article.
3H AGO
Stefano Mazzoli betting profile: Rocket Classic
Betting Profile
Image for article.
3H AGO
Alejandro Tosti betting profile: Rocket Classic
Betting Profile
Official

3M Open

1

Jackson Koivun
USA
J. Koivun
Tot
-25
R4
-5

-25

1

USA
J. Koivun
Tot
-25
R4
-5

2

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

2

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-22
R4
-8

T3

Hideki Matsuyama
JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-20
R4
-7

-20

T3

JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-20
R4
-7

T3

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

T3

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T3

Chandler Phillips
USA
C. Phillips
Tot
-20
R4
-4

-20

T3

USA
C. Phillips
Tot
-20
R4
-4
Powered By
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW