Jackson Koivun betting profile: Rocket Classic

Koivun has finished in the top-10 five times and in the top-20 six times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he finished first with a score of 25-under.

Koivun has an average of 0.373 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.722 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.