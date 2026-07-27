PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
3H AGO

Jackson Koivun betting profile: Rocket Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Jackson Koivun of the United States acknowledges the crowd after making birdie on the first green during the final round of the 3M Open 2026 at TPC Twin Cities on July 26, 2026 in Blaine, Minnesota. (Andrew Wevers/Getty Images)

Jackson Koivun of the United States acknowledges the crowd after making birdie on the first green during the final round of the 3M Open 2026 at TPC Twin Cities on July 26, 2026 in Blaine, Minnesota. (Andrew Wevers/Getty Images)

Players in Article

Players in This Article

Favorite players to keep them at the top of your leaderboard and get the latest updates. or Sign Up to save favorites across devices.

Jackson Koivun returns to the Rocket Classic after missing the cut in 2024. He'll tee off at Detroit Golf Club July 30-Aug. 2 with his sights set on improving his performance at this $10 million tournament.

Latest odds for Koivun at the Rocket Classic.

Koivun's recent history at the Rocket Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2024MC72-72E

At the Rocket Classic

  • In Koivun's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of even par.
  • Aldrich Potgieter won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Koivun's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 26, 20263M Open164-68-61-66-25500.000
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT1067-68-66-67-1235.200
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC73-70+1--
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT2372-71-74-68+5--
Sep. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT467-66-68-71-16--
Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT568-66-65-67-14--
July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT673-66-68-68-5--
July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT1170-64-68-67-15--
June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC72-76+8--
March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT4872-72-75-75+6--

Koivun's recent performances

  • Koivun has finished in the top-10 five times and in the top-20 six times over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he finished first with a score of 25-under.
  • Koivun has an average of 0.373 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.722 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Koivun has averaged 2.160 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Koivun's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.4220.373
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.6820.945
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.2080.120
Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.5240.722
Average Strokes Gained: Total-1.8362.160

Koivun's advanced stats and rankings

  • Koivun has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.422 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.2 yards puts him in solid position among tour professionals.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Koivun sports a 0.682 mark. He has hit 73.02% of Greens in Regulation.
  • On the greens, Koivun has delivered a 0.524 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averages 29.50 Putts Per Round, and he breaks par 24.60% of the time.
  • Koivun currently ranks 70th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 535 points accumulated.

All stats in this article are accurate for Koivun as of the start of the Rocket Classic.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

You May Also Like

View All

Right Arrow
Image for article.
3H AGO
Stefano Mazzoli betting profile: Rocket Classic
Betting Profile
Image for article.
3H AGO
Jesper Svensson betting profile: Rocket Classic
Betting Profile
Image for article.
3H AGO
Xander Schauffele betting profile: Rocket Classic
Betting Profile
Official

3M Open

1

Jackson Koivun
USA
J. Koivun
Tot
-25
R4
-5

-25

1

USA
J. Koivun
Tot
-25
R4
-5

2

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

2

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-22
R4
-8

T3

Hideki Matsuyama
JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-20
R4
-7

-20

T3

JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-20
R4
-7

T3

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

T3

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T3

Chandler Phillips
USA
C. Phillips
Tot
-20
R4
-4

-20

T3

USA
C. Phillips
Tot
-20
R4
-4
Powered By
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW