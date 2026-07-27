Jackson Koivun betting profile: Rocket Classic
1 Min Read
Jackson Koivun of the United States acknowledges the crowd after making birdie on the first green during the final round of the 3M Open 2026 at TPC Twin Cities on July 26, 2026 in Blaine, Minnesota. (Andrew Wevers/Getty Images)
Players in Article
Players in This Article
Jackson Koivun returns to the Rocket Classic after missing the cut in 2024. He'll tee off at Detroit Golf Club July 30-Aug. 2 with his sights set on improving his performance at this $10 million tournament.
Koivun's recent history at the Rocket Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|72-72
|E
At the Rocket Classic
- In Koivun's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of even par.
- Aldrich Potgieter won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Koivun's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|1
|64-68-61-66
|-25
|500.000
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T10
|67-68-66-67
|-12
|35.200
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T23
|72-71-74-68
|+5
|--
|Sep. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T4
|67-66-68-71
|-16
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T5
|68-66-65-67
|-14
|--
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T6
|73-66-68-68
|-5
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T11
|70-64-68-67
|-15
|--
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-76
|+8
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T48
|72-72-75-75
|+6
|--
Koivun's recent performances
- Koivun has finished in the top-10 five times and in the top-20 six times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he finished first with a score of 25-under.
- Koivun has an average of 0.373 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.722 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Koivun has averaged 2.160 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Koivun's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.422
|0.373
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.682
|0.945
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.208
|0.120
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.524
|0.722
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|1.836
|2.160
Koivun's advanced stats and rankings
- Koivun has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.422 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.2 yards puts him in solid position among tour professionals.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Koivun sports a 0.682 mark. He has hit 73.02% of Greens in Regulation.
- On the greens, Koivun has delivered a 0.524 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averages 29.50 Putts Per Round, and he breaks par 24.60% of the time.
- Koivun currently ranks 70th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 535 points accumulated.
All stats in this article are accurate for Koivun as of the start of the Rocket Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.