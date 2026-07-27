Hideki Matsuyama betting profile: Rocket Classic

Matsuyama has finished in the top 20 five times over his last 10 appearances.

He had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for third with a score of 20-under.

Matsuyama has an average of 0.116 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.314 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.630 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

Matsuyama has an average of -0.027 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.