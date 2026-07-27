Hideki Matsuyama betting profile: Rocket Classic
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Hideki Matsuyama sinks 41-foot birdie putt on No. 17 at 3M Open
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Hideki Matsuyama finished tied for 13th at 18-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at Detroit Golf Club July 30-Aug. 2 with hopes of improving on that performance in the 2026 Rocket Classic.
Matsuyama's recent history at the Rocket Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T13
|67-66-70-67
|-18
|2023
|MC
|75-68
|-1
|2021
|WD
|70
|-
At the Rocket Classic
- In Matsuyama's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 13th after posting a score of 18-under.
- Matsuyama missed the cut in 2023 at 1-under and withdrew in 2021 after an opening round of 70.
- Aldrich Potgieter won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Matsuyama's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T3
|70-65-65-64
|-20
|133.75
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|T14
|72-67-67-70
|-4
|90.00
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T14
|67-67-66-66
|-14
|71.25
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T65
|71-73-77-73
|+14
|6.88
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T43
|72-73-78-72
|+7
|17.25
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T13
|66-65-70-71
|-8
|57.33
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T26
|70-67-71-72
|E
|37.00
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|71
|72-75-72-76
|+11
|5.50
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T53
|70-71-74-71
|-2
|11.25
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T12
|72-70-72-69
|-5
|101.67
Matsuyama's recent performances
- Matsuyama has finished in the top 20 five times over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for third with a score of 20-under.
- Matsuyama has an average of 0.116 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.314 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.630 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Matsuyama has an average of -0.027 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Matsuyama has averaged 0.405 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Matsuyama's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|117
|-0.154
|0.116
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|47
|0.305
|-0.314
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|7
|0.440
|0.630
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|74
|0.085
|-0.027
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|34
|0.676
|0.405
Matsuyama's advanced stats and rankings
- Matsuyama posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.154 (117th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.5 yards ranked 106th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Matsuyama sported a 0.305 mark that ranked 47th on TOUR. He ranked 118th with a 64.97% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Around the greens, Matsuyama excelled with a 0.440 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average that ranked seventh on TOUR.
- On the greens, Matsuyama delivered a 0.085 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 74th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 32nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.40.
- Matsuyama ranked 34th with a 0.676 Strokes Gained: Total average and 26th with 1,219 FedExCup Regular Season points. He ranked 36th by breaking par 22.76% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Matsuyama as of the start of the Rocket Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.