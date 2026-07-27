Hayden Springer betting profile: Rocket Classic
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Hayden Springer sinks 9-foot birdie putt on No. 18 at Corales Puntacana
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Hayden Springer finished tied for 34th at -13 in last year's Rocket Classic and will return to Detroit Golf Club from July 30-Aug. 2 looking to improve on that performance. The tournament features a $10 million purse with defending champion Aldrich Potgieter having won at -22 in 2025.
Springer's recent history at the Rocket Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T34
|65-70-70-70
|-13
|2024
|T10
|71-65-68-70
|-14
At the Rocket Classic
- In Springer's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 34th after posting a score of 13-under.
- Springer's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 10th at 14-under.
- Aldrich Potgieter won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Springer's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T24
|69-70-67-70
|-12
|20.689
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|74-68
|+2
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T58
|66-68-71-72
|-7
|4.900
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-73
|+4
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-67
|-5
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T24
|70-71-69-66
|-8
|20.222
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T2
|58-70-62-68
|-30
|133.750
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T26
|68-70-72-70
|-8
|16.574
Springer's recent performances
- Springer has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 2nd with a score of 30-under.
- Springer has an average of -0.410 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.227 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Springer has averaged -0.319 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Springer's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.045
|-0.410
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.072
|0.200
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.127
|-0.337
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.045
|0.227
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.199
|-0.319
Springer's advanced stats and rankings
- Springer posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.045 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.7 yards reflects solid length off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Springer sported a -0.072 mark. He maintained a 68.16% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Springer delivered a 0.045 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averaged 28.85 Putts Per Round, and he broke par 23.93% of the time with a 14.96% Bogey Avoidance rate.
- Springer currently sits 132nd in FedExCup Regular Season points with 196 points and has averaged -0.199 Strokes Gained: Total this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Springer as of the start of the Rocket Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.