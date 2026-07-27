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6H AGO

Hayden Springer betting profile: Rocket Classic

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Betting Profile

Hayden Springer sinks 9-foot birdie putt on No. 18 at Corales Puntacana

Hayden Springer sinks 9-foot birdie putt on No. 18 at Corales Puntacana

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Hayden Springer finished tied for 34th at -13 in last year's Rocket Classic and will return to Detroit Golf Club from July 30-Aug. 2 looking to improve on that performance. The tournament features a $10 million purse with defending champion Aldrich Potgieter having won at -22 in 2025.

Latest odds for Springer at the Rocket Classic.

Springer's recent history at the Rocket Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T3465-70-70-70-13
2024T1071-65-68-70-14

At the Rocket Classic

  • In Springer's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 34th after posting a score of 13-under.
  • Springer's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 10th at 14-under.
  • Aldrich Potgieter won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Springer's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 26, 20263M OpenMC71-69-2--
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT2469-70-67-70-1220.689
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipMC74-68+2--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT5866-68-71-72-74.900
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC71-73+4--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-71+2--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-67-5--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT2470-71-69-66-820.222
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT258-70-62-68-30133.750
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT2668-70-72-70-816.574

Springer's recent performances

  • Springer has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 2nd with a score of 30-under.
  • Springer has an average of -0.410 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.227 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Springer has averaged -0.319 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Springer's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.045-0.410
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.0720.200
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.127-0.337
Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.0450.227
Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.199-0.319

Springer's advanced stats and rankings

  • Springer posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.045 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.7 yards reflects solid length off the tee.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Springer sported a -0.072 mark. He maintained a 68.16% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Springer delivered a 0.045 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averaged 28.85 Putts Per Round, and he broke par 23.93% of the time with a 14.96% Bogey Avoidance rate.
  • Springer currently sits 132nd in FedExCup Regular Season points with 196 points and has averaged -0.199 Strokes Gained: Total this season.

All stats in this article are accurate for Springer as of the start of the Rocket Classic.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

3M Open

1

Jackson Koivun
USA
J. Koivun
Tot
-25
R4
-5

-25

1

USA
J. Koivun
Tot
-25
R4
-5

2

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

2

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-22
R4
-8

T3

Hideki Matsuyama
JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-20
R4
-7

-20

T3

JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-20
R4
-7

T3

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

T3

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T3

Chandler Phillips
USA
C. Phillips
Tot
-20
R4
-4

-20

T3

USA
C. Phillips
Tot
-20
R4
-4
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