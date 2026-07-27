Hayden Springer betting profile: Rocket Classic

Springer has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 2nd with a score of 30-under.

Springer has an average of -0.410 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.227 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.