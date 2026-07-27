Harry Hall betting profile: Rocket Classic
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Harry Hall sinks 8-foot birdie putt on No. 15 at Travelers
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Harry Hall finished tied for 13th at 18-under in his most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic in 2025. He'll tee off at Detroit Golf Club July 30-Aug. 2 with hopes of improving on that performance in the 2026 Rocket Classic.
Hall's recent history at the Rocket Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T13
|66-67-68-69
|-18
|2024
|T31
|71-69-67-72
|-9
|2023
|MC
|71-73
|E
At the Rocket Classic
- In Hall's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 13th after posting a score of 18-under.
- Hall's best finish at this event came in 2025, when he finished tied for 13th at 18-under.
- Aldrich Potgieter won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Hall's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|MC
|77-67
|+4
|--
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T51
|67-70-68-68
|-7
|11.750
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-77
|+11
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T40
|66-67-72-69
|-6
|14.000
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T29
|73-71-71-74
|+1
|32.500
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|68-74
|+2
|--
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-75
|+7
|--
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T8
|66-72-69-67
|-10
|187.500
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T30
|71-69-72-71
|-5
|27.438
Hall's recent performances
- Hall has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Truist Championship, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of ten-under.
- Hall has an average of -0.489 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.743 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hall has averaged -0.487 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hall's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|137
|-0.354
|-0.489
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|126
|-0.229
|-0.904
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|15
|0.341
|0.163
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|27
|0.371
|0.743
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|81
|0.130
|-0.487
Hall's advanced stats and rankings
- Hall posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.354 (137th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.2 yards ranked 102nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hall sported a -0.229 mark that ranked 126th on TOUR. He ranked 141st with a 63.26% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hall delivered a 0.371 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 27th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked ninth with a Putts Per Round average of 28.15, and he ranked 49th by breaking par 22.40% of the time.
- Hall has earned 628 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 60th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hall as of the start of the Rocket Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.