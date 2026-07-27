Harris English betting profile: Rocket Classic
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Harris English sinks 16-foot birdie putt on No. 5 at Travelers
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Harris English missed the cut at the 2022 Rocket Classic, shooting 2-under over two rounds. He returns to Detroit Golf Club July 30-Aug. 2 for the 2026 Rocket Classic, looking to improve on his previous performance at this $10 million event.
English's recent history at the Rocket Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2022
|MC
|71-71
|-2
At the Rocket Classic
- In English's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2022, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
- Aldrich Potgieter won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
English's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|MC
|73-69
|+2
|--
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T38
|66-66-70-68
|-10
|19.917
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-73
|+5
|--
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T17
|71-76-69-69
|-3
|67.500
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T18
|71-67-71-70
|-1
|56.250
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T24
|68-69-73-70
|-4
|38.071
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T55
|74-72-72-69
|-1
|9.500
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T4
|64-68-70-69
|-13
|300.000
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T30
|73-71-71-72
|-1
|35.000
English's recent performances
- English has one top-five finish and three top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the RBC Heritage, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 13-under.
- English has an average of 0.064 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.481 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- English has averaged 0.474 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
English's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|38
|0.278
|0.064
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|122
|-0.181
|-0.213
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|64
|0.070
|0.142
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|13
|0.507
|0.481
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|35
|0.674
|0.474
English's advanced stats and rankings
- English posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.278 (38th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.0 yards ranked 71st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, English sported a -0.181 mark that ranked 122nd on TOUR. He ranked 63rd with a 67.27% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, English delivered a 0.507 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 13th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 40th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.45, and he ranked 20th by breaking par 23.52% of the time.
- English accumulated 776 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 48th, and his Strokes Gained: Total average of 0.674 ranked 35th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for English as of the start of the Rocket Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.