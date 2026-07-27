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3H AGO

Harris English betting profile: Rocket Classic

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Betting Profile

Harris English sinks 16-foot birdie putt on No. 5 at Travelers

Harris English sinks 16-foot birdie putt on No. 5 at Travelers

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Harris English missed the cut at the 2022 Rocket Classic, shooting 2-under over two rounds. He returns to Detroit Golf Club July 30-Aug. 2 for the 2026 Rocket Classic, looking to improve on his previous performance at this $10 million event.

Latest odds for English at the Rocket Classic.

English's recent history at the Rocket Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2022MC71-71-2

At the Rocket Classic

  • In English's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2022, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
  • Aldrich Potgieter won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

English's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipMC73-69+2--
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-68-1--
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT3866-66-70-68-1019.917
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenMC72-73+5--
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT1771-76-69-69-367.500
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT1871-67-71-70-156.250
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT2468-69-73-70-438.071
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT5574-72-72-69-19.500
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT464-68-70-69-13300.000
April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT3073-71-71-72-135.000

English's recent performances

  • English has one top-five finish and three top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the RBC Heritage, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 13-under.
  • English has an average of 0.064 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.481 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • English has averaged 0.474 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

English's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee380.2780.064
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green122-0.181-0.213
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green640.0700.142
Average Strokes Gained: Putting130.5070.481
Average Strokes Gained: Total350.6740.474

English's advanced stats and rankings

  • English posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.278 (38th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.0 yards ranked 71st on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, English sported a -0.181 mark that ranked 122nd on TOUR. He ranked 63rd with a 67.27% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, English delivered a 0.507 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 13th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 40th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.45, and he ranked 20th by breaking par 23.52% of the time.
  • English accumulated 776 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 48th, and his Strokes Gained: Total average of 0.674 ranked 35th on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for English as of the start of the Rocket Classic.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

3M Open

1

Jackson Koivun
USA
J. Koivun
Tot
-25
R4
-5

-25

1

USA
J. Koivun
Tot
-25
R4
-5

2

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

2

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-22
R4
-8

T3

Hideki Matsuyama
JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-20
R4
-7

-20

T3

JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-20
R4
-7

T3

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

T3

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T3

Chandler Phillips
USA
C. Phillips
Tot
-20
R4
-4

-20

T3

USA
C. Phillips
Tot
-20
R4
-4
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