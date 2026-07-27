Harris English betting profile: Rocket Classic

English posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.278 (38th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.0 yards ranked 71st on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, English sported a -0.181 mark that ranked 122nd on TOUR. He ranked 63rd with a 67.27% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, English delivered a 0.507 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 13th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 40th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.45, and he ranked 20th by breaking par 23.52% of the time.