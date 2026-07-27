Haotong Li betting profile: Rocket Classic

Li posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.342 (31st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.3 yards ranked 37th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Li sported a 0.259 mark that ranked 55th on TOUR. He ranked 21st with a 69.55% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Li delivered a -0.138 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 107th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 128th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.43, and he ranked 67th by breaking par 22.12% of the time.