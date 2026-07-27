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3H AGO

Haotong Li betting profile: Rocket Classic

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Betting Profile

Haotong Li hits tee shot to 14 feet, sets up birdie on No. 13 at 3M Open

Haotong Li hits tee shot to 14 feet, sets up birdie on No. 13 at 3M Open

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The Rocket Classic takes place July 30-Aug. 2 at Detroit Golf Club in Detroit, Michigan, featuring a $10 million purse. Li has not competed in this tournament in the last five years.

Latest odds for Li at the Rocket Classic.

At the Rocket Classic

  • Li has not competed in this tournament in the past five years.
  • Aldrich Potgieter won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Li's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 26, 20263M OpenT5768-68-72-71-55.400
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipMC72-73+5--
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenMC68-75+3--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC67-74-1--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT6067-64-79-69-14.600
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC69-72+1--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-69-5--
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT3571-69-71-70+123.083
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC71-72+1--
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-70-7--

Li's recent performances

  • Li's best finish over his last ten appearances was a tie for 35th at the PGA Championship, where he finished at one-over.
  • Li averaged 0.192 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He averaged 0.157 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Li averaged -1.017 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
  • He averaged -0.063 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Li averaged -0.731 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Li's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee310.3420.192
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green550.2590.157
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green154-0.531-1.017
Average Strokes Gained: Putting107-0.138-0.063
Average Strokes Gained: Total103-0.068-0.731

Li's advanced stats and rankings

  • Li posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.342 (31st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.3 yards ranked 37th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Li sported a 0.259 mark that ranked 55th on TOUR. He ranked 21st with a 69.55% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Li delivered a -0.138 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 107th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 128th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.43, and he ranked 67th by breaking par 22.12% of the time.
  • Li has earned 218 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 127th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Li as of the start of the Rocket Classic.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

3M Open

1

Jackson Koivun
USA
J. Koivun
Tot
-25
R4
-5

-25

1

USA
J. Koivun
Tot
-25
R4
-5

2

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

2

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-22
R4
-8

T3

Hideki Matsuyama
JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-20
R4
-7

-20

T3

JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-20
R4
-7

T3

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

T3

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T3

Chandler Phillips
USA
C. Phillips
Tot
-20
R4
-4

-20

T3

USA
C. Phillips
Tot
-20
R4
-4
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