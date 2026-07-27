Haotong Li betting profile: Rocket Classic
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Haotong Li hits tee shot to 14 feet, sets up birdie on No. 13 at 3M Open
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The Rocket Classic takes place July 30-Aug. 2 at Detroit Golf Club in Detroit, Michigan, featuring a $10 million purse. Li has not competed in this tournament in the last five years.
At the Rocket Classic
- Li has not competed in this tournament in the past five years.
- Aldrich Potgieter won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Li's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T57
|68-68-72-71
|-5
|5.400
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+5
|--
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|68-75
|+3
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|67-74
|-1
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T60
|67-64-79-69
|-1
|4.600
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|69-72
|+1
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-69
|-5
|--
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T35
|71-69-71-70
|+1
|23.083
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-70
|-7
|--
Li's recent performances
- Li's best finish over his last ten appearances was a tie for 35th at the PGA Championship, where he finished at one-over.
- Li averaged 0.192 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He averaged 0.157 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Li averaged -1.017 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He averaged -0.063 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Li averaged -0.731 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Li's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|31
|0.342
|0.192
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|55
|0.259
|0.157
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|154
|-0.531
|-1.017
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|107
|-0.138
|-0.063
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|103
|-0.068
|-0.731
Li's advanced stats and rankings
- Li posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.342 (31st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.3 yards ranked 37th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Li sported a 0.259 mark that ranked 55th on TOUR. He ranked 21st with a 69.55% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Li delivered a -0.138 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 107th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 128th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.43, and he ranked 67th by breaking par 22.12% of the time.
- Li has earned 218 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 127th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Li as of the start of the Rocket Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.