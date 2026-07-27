Hank Lebioda betting profile: Rocket Classic

Lebioda has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 27-under.

Lebioda has an average of -0.269 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.702 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.