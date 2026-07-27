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3H AGO

Hank Lebioda betting profile: Rocket Classic

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Betting Profile

Hank Lebioda drains 7-foot birdie putt on No. 1 at 3M Open

Hank Lebioda drains 7-foot birdie putt on No. 1 at 3M Open

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Hank Lebioda returns to the Rocket Classic, set to tee off at Detroit Golf Club from July 30-Aug. 2, 2026. Lebioda looks to improve upon his performance from the 2023 tournament where he finished tied for 64th at seven-under.

Latest odds for Lebioda at the Rocket Classic.

Lebioda's recent history at the Rocket Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2023T6469-69-71-72-7
2022MC73-72+1
2021T467-70-66-68-17

At the Rocket Classic

  • In Lebioda's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2023, he finished tied for 64th after posting a score of seven-under.
  • Lebioda's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for fourth at 17-under.
  • Aldrich Potgieter won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Lebioda's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 26, 20263M OpenT2469-69-65-68-1332.5
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT6973-68-71-71-51.719
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipMC73-70+3--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC71-70-1--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC70-71+1--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC69-73+2--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT6265-68-71-72-84.3
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic7468-70-72-74E1.618
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT660-70-63-68-2757.5
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT5472-68-68-77-35.86

Lebioda's recent performances

  • Lebioda has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 27-under.
  • Lebioda has an average of -0.269 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.702 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Lebioda has averaged -0.439 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Lebioda's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee125-0.218-0.269
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green630.1880.480
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green91-0.0190.052
Average Strokes Gained: Putting143-0.428-0.702
Average Strokes Gained: Total130-0.475-0.439

Lebioda's advanced stats and rankings

  • Lebioda posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.218 (125th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.7 yards ranked 129th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lebioda sported a 0.188 mark that ranked 63rd on TOUR. He ranked 23rd with a 69.50% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Lebioda delivered a -0.428 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 143rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 156th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.81.
  • Lebioda has accumulated 175 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 137th on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Lebioda as of the start of the Rocket Classic.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

3M Open

1

Jackson Koivun
USA
J. Koivun
Tot
-25
R4
-5

-25

1

USA
J. Koivun
Tot
-25
R4
-5

2

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

2

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-22
R4
-8

T3

Hideki Matsuyama
JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-20
R4
-7

-20

T3

JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-20
R4
-7

T3

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

T3

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T3

Chandler Phillips
USA
C. Phillips
Tot
-20
R4
-4

-20

T3

USA
C. Phillips
Tot
-20
R4
-4
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