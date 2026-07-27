Hank Lebioda betting profile: Rocket Classic
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Hank Lebioda drains 7-foot birdie putt on No. 1 at 3M Open
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Hank Lebioda returns to the Rocket Classic, set to tee off at Detroit Golf Club from July 30-Aug. 2, 2026. Lebioda looks to improve upon his performance from the 2023 tournament where he finished tied for 64th at seven-under.
Lebioda's recent history at the Rocket Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|T64
|69-69-71-72
|-7
|2022
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|2021
|T4
|67-70-66-68
|-17
At the Rocket Classic
- In Lebioda's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2023, he finished tied for 64th after posting a score of seven-under.
- Lebioda's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for fourth at 17-under.
- Aldrich Potgieter won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Lebioda's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T24
|69-69-65-68
|-13
|32.5
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T69
|73-68-71-71
|-5
|1.719
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|73-70
|+3
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|69-73
|+2
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T62
|65-68-71-72
|-8
|4.3
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|74
|68-70-72-74
|E
|1.618
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T6
|60-70-63-68
|-27
|57.5
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T54
|72-68-68-77
|-3
|5.86
Lebioda's recent performances
- Lebioda has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 27-under.
- Lebioda has an average of -0.269 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.702 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Lebioda has averaged -0.439 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lebioda's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|125
|-0.218
|-0.269
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|63
|0.188
|0.480
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|91
|-0.019
|0.052
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|143
|-0.428
|-0.702
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|130
|-0.475
|-0.439
Lebioda's advanced stats and rankings
- Lebioda posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.218 (125th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.7 yards ranked 129th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lebioda sported a 0.188 mark that ranked 63rd on TOUR. He ranked 23rd with a 69.50% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Lebioda delivered a -0.428 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 143rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 156th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.81.
- Lebioda has accumulated 175 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 137th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Lebioda as of the start of the Rocket Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.