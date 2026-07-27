PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
3H AGO

Gordon Sargent betting profile: Rocket Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Gordon Sargent sinks 31-foot birdie putt on No. 4 at 3M Open

Gordon Sargent sinks 31-foot birdie putt on No. 4 at 3M Open

Players in Article

Players in This Article

Favorite players to keep them at the top of your leaderboard and get the latest updates. or Sign Up to save favorites across devices.

Gordon Sargent returns to the Rocket Classic after finishing tied for 67th at Detroit Golf Club last year. He'll tee off at Detroit Golf Club July 30-Aug. 2 looking to improve on his recent form in the 2026 Rocket Classic.

Latest odds for Sargent at the Rocket Classic.

Sargent's recent history at the Rocket Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T6771-66-73-70-8
2023MC71-72-1

At the Rocket Classic

  • In Sargent's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 67th after posting a score of 8-under.
  • Aldrich Potgieter won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Sargent's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 26, 20263M OpenMC73-67-2--
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT266-67-69-67-19135.000
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipMC71-68-1--
July 5, 2026John Deere Classic7867-69-74-76+22.200
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC73-75+6--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC70-74+2--
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1760-70-64-70-2420.583
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT5472-67-75-71-35.860
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC75-68+3--
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC75-73+6--

Sargent's recent performances

  • Sargent has finished in the top five once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 19-under.
  • Sargent has an average of 0.362 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.271 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Sargent has averaged -0.637 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Sargent's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.5090.362
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--1.741-1.695
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.2500.425
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.0610.271
Average Strokes Gained: Total--1.042-0.637

Sargent's advanced stats and rankings

  • Sargent has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.509 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 317.8 yards has been strong.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Sargent has struggled with a -1.741 mark. He has hit 64.71% of greens in regulation.
  • On the greens, Sargent has delivered a -0.061 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has averaged 28.76 putts per round, and he has broken par 22.52% of the time.
  • Sargent currently ranks 131st in FedExCup Regular Season points with 201 points.

All stats in this article are accurate for Sargent as of the start of the Rocket Classic.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

You May Also Like

View All

Right Arrow
Image for article.
3H AGO
Jesper Svensson betting profile: Rocket Classic
Betting Profile
Image for article.
3H AGO
Johnny Keefer betting profile: Rocket Classic
Betting Profile
Image for article.
3H AGO
Dan Brown betting profile: Rocket Classic
Betting Profile
Official

3M Open

1

Jackson Koivun
USA
J. Koivun
Tot
-25
R4
-5

-25

1

USA
J. Koivun
Tot
-25
R4
-5

2

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

2

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-22
R4
-8

T3

Hideki Matsuyama
JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-20
R4
-7

-20

T3

JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-20
R4
-7

T3

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

T3

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T3

Chandler Phillips
USA
C. Phillips
Tot
-20
R4
-4

-20

T3

USA
C. Phillips
Tot
-20
R4
-4
Powered By
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW