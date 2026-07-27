Gordon Sargent betting profile: Rocket Classic
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Gordon Sargent sinks 31-foot birdie putt on No. 4 at 3M Open
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Gordon Sargent returns to the Rocket Classic after finishing tied for 67th at Detroit Golf Club last year. He'll tee off at Detroit Golf Club July 30-Aug. 2 looking to improve on his recent form in the 2026 Rocket Classic.
Sargent's recent history at the Rocket Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T67
|71-66-73-70
|-8
|2023
|MC
|71-72
|-1
At the Rocket Classic
- In Sargent's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 67th after posting a score of 8-under.
- Aldrich Potgieter won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Sargent's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|73-67
|-2
|--
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T2
|66-67-69-67
|-19
|135.000
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|78
|67-69-74-76
|+2
|2.200
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|73-75
|+6
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T17
|60-70-64-70
|-24
|20.583
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T54
|72-67-75-71
|-3
|5.860
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|75-68
|+3
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-73
|+6
|--
Sargent's recent performances
- Sargent has finished in the top five once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 19-under.
- Sargent has an average of 0.362 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.271 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Sargent has averaged -0.637 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Sargent's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.509
|0.362
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-1.741
|-1.695
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.250
|0.425
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.061
|0.271
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-1.042
|-0.637
Sargent's advanced stats and rankings
- Sargent has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.509 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 317.8 yards has been strong.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Sargent has struggled with a -1.741 mark. He has hit 64.71% of greens in regulation.
- On the greens, Sargent has delivered a -0.061 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has averaged 28.76 putts per round, and he has broken par 22.52% of the time.
- Sargent currently ranks 131st in FedExCup Regular Season points with 201 points.
All stats in this article are accurate for Sargent as of the start of the Rocket Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.