PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
3H AGO

Garrick Higgo betting profile: Rocket Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Garrick Higgo nearly drains 145-yard shot, sets up birdie on No. 3 at Corales Puntacana

Garrick Higgo nearly drains 145-yard shot, sets up birdie on No. 3 at Corales Puntacana

Players in Article

Players in This Article

Favorite players to keep them at the top of your leaderboard and get the latest updates. or Sign Up to save favorites across devices.

Garrick Higgo returns to the Rocket Classic, set to tee off at Detroit Golf Club from July 30-Aug. 2, 2026. Higgo looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.

Latest odds for Higgo at the Rocket Classic.

Higgo's recent history at the Rocket Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC69-70-5
2024MC71-75+2
2023T3371-69-68-68-12
2022MC73-71E
2021T4168-71-70-71-8

At the Rocket Classic

  • In Higgo's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 5-under.
  • Higgo's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 33rd at 12-under.
  • Aldrich Potgieter won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Higgo's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 26, 20263M OpenMC72-71+1--
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT4872-68-70-70-84.169
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC71-71E--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC67-72-1--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT3269-65-75-68-323.500
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT1969-67-70-63-1536.875
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC69-76+5--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT6770-71-70-72-11.920
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-77-2--
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT5272-69-72-66-511.500

Higgo's recent performances

  • Higgo had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for 19th with a score of 15-under.
  • He has an average of 0.040 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • Higgo has an average of -0.820 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.166 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Higgo's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee870.0050.040
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green151-0.672-0.820
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green129-0.209-0.329
Average Strokes Gained: Putting95-0.0610.943
Average Strokes Gained: Total145-0.937-0.166

Higgo's advanced stats and rankings

  • Higgo posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.005 (87th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.5 yards ranked 89th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Higgo sported a -0.672 mark that ranked 151st on TOUR. He ranked 152nd with a 61.65% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Higgo delivered a -0.061 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 95th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 63rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.65, and he ranked 157th by breaking par 17.41% of the time.
  • Higgo has earned 100 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 161st on TOUR this season.

All stats in this article are accurate for Higgo as of the start of the Rocket Classic.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

You May Also Like

View All

Right Arrow
Image for article.
3H AGO
Jesper Svensson betting profile: Rocket Classic
Betting Profile
Image for article.
3H AGO
Johnny Keefer betting profile: Rocket Classic
Betting Profile
Image for article.
3H AGO
Dan Brown betting profile: Rocket Classic
Betting Profile
Official

3M Open

1

Jackson Koivun
USA
J. Koivun
Tot
-25
R4
-5

-25

1

USA
J. Koivun
Tot
-25
R4
-5

2

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

2

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-22
R4
-8

T3

Hideki Matsuyama
JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-20
R4
-7

-20

T3

JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-20
R4
-7

T3

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

T3

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T3

Chandler Phillips
USA
C. Phillips
Tot
-20
R4
-4

-20

T3

USA
C. Phillips
Tot
-20
R4
-4
Powered By
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW