Garrick Higgo betting profile: Rocket Classic
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Garrick Higgo nearly drains 145-yard shot, sets up birdie on No. 3 at Corales Puntacana
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Garrick Higgo returns to the Rocket Classic, set to tee off at Detroit Golf Club from July 30-Aug. 2, 2026. Higgo looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
Higgo's recent history at the Rocket Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|69-70
|-5
|2024
|MC
|71-75
|+2
|2023
|T33
|71-69-68-68
|-12
|2022
|MC
|73-71
|E
|2021
|T41
|68-71-70-71
|-8
At the Rocket Classic
- In Higgo's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 5-under.
- Higgo's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 33rd at 12-under.
- Aldrich Potgieter won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Higgo's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T48
|72-68-70-70
|-8
|4.169
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|67-72
|-1
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T32
|69-65-75-68
|-3
|23.500
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T19
|69-67-70-63
|-15
|36.875
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|69-76
|+5
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T67
|70-71-70-72
|-1
|1.920
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-77
|-2
|--
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T52
|72-69-72-66
|-5
|11.500
Higgo's recent performances
- Higgo had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for 19th with a score of 15-under.
- He has an average of 0.040 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Higgo has an average of -0.820 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.166 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Higgo's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|87
|0.005
|0.040
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|151
|-0.672
|-0.820
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|129
|-0.209
|-0.329
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|95
|-0.061
|0.943
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|145
|-0.937
|-0.166
Higgo's advanced stats and rankings
- Higgo posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.005 (87th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.5 yards ranked 89th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Higgo sported a -0.672 mark that ranked 151st on TOUR. He ranked 152nd with a 61.65% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Higgo delivered a -0.061 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 95th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 63rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.65, and he ranked 157th by breaking par 17.41% of the time.
- Higgo has earned 100 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 161st on TOUR this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Higgo as of the start of the Rocket Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.