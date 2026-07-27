Garrick Higgo betting profile: Rocket Classic

Higgo posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.005 (87th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.5 yards ranked 89th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Higgo sported a -0.672 mark that ranked 151st on TOUR. He ranked 152nd with a 61.65% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Higgo delivered a -0.061 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 95th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 63rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.65, and he ranked 157th by breaking par 17.41% of the time.