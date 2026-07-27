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3H AGO

Erik van Rooyen betting profile: Rocket Classic

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Betting Profile

Erik van Rooyen sinks 16-foot putt for birdie on No. 17 at 3M Open

Erik van Rooyen sinks 16-foot putt for birdie on No. 17 at 3M Open

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Erik van Rooyen finished tied for 78th at -6 in his most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic in 2025. He'll tee off at Detroit Golf Club July 30-Aug. 2 with hopes of improving on that performance at the 2026 Rocket Classic.

Latest odds for van Rooyen at the Rocket Classic.

Erik van Rooyen's recent history at the Rocket Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T7869-69-74-70-6
2024T669-64-68-72-15
2023MC72-71-1

At the Rocket Classic

  • In van Rooyen's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 78th after posting a score of 6-under.
  • Van Rooyen's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for sixth at 15-under.
  • Aldrich Potgieter won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Erik van Rooyen's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 26, 20263M OpenMC74-68E--
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-69E--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT2670-69-64-69-1229.500
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT2065-71-69-66-937.556
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab Challenge7065-72-74-73+43.000
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT1966-67-66-70-1536.875
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT3872-69-65-72-69.333
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1765-68-62-69-2420.583
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT5972-69-71-74-25.000
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT4870-68-67-71-49.000

Erik van Rooyen's recent performances

  • Van Rooyen has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 17th with a score of 24-under.
  • Van Rooyen has an average of -0.566 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 1.013 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Van Rooyen has averaged 0.279 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Erik van Rooyen's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee120-0.171-0.566
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green145-0.508-0.284
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green107-0.0860.115
Average Strokes Gained: Putting70.5591.013
Average Strokes Gained: Total120-0.2070.279

Erik van Rooyen's advanced stats and rankings

  • Van Rooyen posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.171 (120th) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 305.7 yards ranks 72nd on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, van Rooyen sports a -0.508 mark that ranks 145th on TOUR. He ranks 139th with a 63.49% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, van Rooyen delivers a 0.559 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, which places him seventh on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 17th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.29, and he ranks 52nd by breaking par 22.34% of the time.
  • Van Rooyen has earned 151 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 144th.

All stats in this article are accurate for van Rooyen as of the start of the Rocket Classic.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

3M Open

1

Jackson Koivun
USA
J. Koivun
Tot
-25
R4
-5

-25

1

USA
J. Koivun
Tot
-25
R4
-5

2

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

2

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-22
R4
-8

T3

Hideki Matsuyama
JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-20
R4
-7

-20

T3

JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-20
R4
-7

T3

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

T3

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T3

Chandler Phillips
USA
C. Phillips
Tot
-20
R4
-4

-20

T3

USA
C. Phillips
Tot
-20
R4
-4
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