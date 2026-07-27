Erik van Rooyen betting profile: Rocket Classic
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Erik van Rooyen sinks 16-foot putt for birdie on No. 17 at 3M Open
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Erik van Rooyen finished tied for 78th at -6 in his most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic in 2025. He'll tee off at Detroit Golf Club July 30-Aug. 2 with hopes of improving on that performance at the 2026 Rocket Classic.
Erik van Rooyen's recent history at the Rocket Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T78
|69-69-74-70
|-6
|2024
|T6
|69-64-68-72
|-15
|2023
|MC
|72-71
|-1
At the Rocket Classic
- In van Rooyen's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 78th after posting a score of 6-under.
- Van Rooyen's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for sixth at 15-under.
- Aldrich Potgieter won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Erik van Rooyen's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|74-68
|E
|--
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-69
|E
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T26
|70-69-64-69
|-12
|29.500
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T20
|65-71-69-66
|-9
|37.556
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|70
|65-72-74-73
|+4
|3.000
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T19
|66-67-66-70
|-15
|36.875
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T38
|72-69-65-72
|-6
|9.333
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T17
|65-68-62-69
|-24
|20.583
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T59
|72-69-71-74
|-2
|5.000
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T48
|70-68-67-71
|-4
|9.000
Erik van Rooyen's recent performances
- Van Rooyen has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 17th with a score of 24-under.
- Van Rooyen has an average of -0.566 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 1.013 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Van Rooyen has averaged 0.279 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Erik van Rooyen's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|120
|-0.171
|-0.566
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|145
|-0.508
|-0.284
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|107
|-0.086
|0.115
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|7
|0.559
|1.013
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|120
|-0.207
|0.279
Erik van Rooyen's advanced stats and rankings
- Van Rooyen posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.171 (120th) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 305.7 yards ranks 72nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, van Rooyen sports a -0.508 mark that ranks 145th on TOUR. He ranks 139th with a 63.49% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, van Rooyen delivers a 0.559 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, which places him seventh on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 17th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.29, and he ranks 52nd by breaking par 22.34% of the time.
- Van Rooyen has earned 151 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 144th.
All stats in this article are accurate for van Rooyen as of the start of the Rocket Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.