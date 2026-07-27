Emiliano Grillo betting profile: Rocket Classic

Grillo has finished in the top ten once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 19-under.

Grillo has an average of 0.350 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.624 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.