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3H AGO

Emiliano Grillo betting profile: Rocket Classic

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Betting Profile

Emiliano Grillo holes 62-foot approach for eagle on No. 16 at 3M Open

Emiliano Grillo holes 62-foot approach for eagle on No. 16 at 3M Open

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Emiliano Grillo returns to the Rocket Classic, set to tee off at Detroit Golf Club from July 30-Aug. 2, 2026. Grillo looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 73rd.

Latest odds for Grillo at the Rocket Classic.

Grillo's recent history at the Rocket Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T7369-67-70-75-7
2021MC74-70E

At the Rocket Classic

  • In Grillo's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 73rd after posting a score of 7-under.
  • Aldrich Potgieter won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Grillo's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 26, 20263M OpenT764-67-65-69-1987.500
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT2670-66-67-69-1229.500
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT2373-70-67-75+543.000
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT2064-69-72-66-937.556
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT4270-66-73-70-110.000
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT3864-69-70-68-1317.500
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC76-72+8--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC71-72+1--
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC71-74+1--
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT7170-67-72-75+42.800

Grillo's recent performances

  • Grillo has finished in the top ten once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 19-under.
  • Grillo has an average of 0.350 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.624 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Grillo has averaged 1.424 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Grillo's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee800.0730.350
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green740.1180.341
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green112-0.1080.109
Average Strokes Gained: Putting113-0.1820.624
Average Strokes Gained: Total109-0.0991.424

Grillo's advanced stats and rankings

  • Grillo posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.073 (80th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.4 yards ranked 126th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Grillo sported a 0.118 mark that ranked 74th on TOUR. He ranked 85th with a 66.48% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Grillo delivered a -0.182 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 113th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 103rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.10, and he ranked 60th by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
  • Grillo has earned 339 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 103rd on TOUR. His Bogey Avoidance rate of 16.95% ranked 132nd.

All stats in this article are accurate for Grillo as of the start of the Rocket Classic.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

3M Open

1

Jackson Koivun
USA
J. Koivun
Tot
-25
R4
-5

-25

1

USA
J. Koivun
Tot
-25
R4
-5

2

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

2

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-22
R4
-8

T3

Hideki Matsuyama
JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-20
R4
-7

-20

T3

JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-20
R4
-7

T3

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

T3

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T3

Chandler Phillips
USA
C. Phillips
Tot
-20
R4
-4

-20

T3

USA
C. Phillips
Tot
-20
R4
-4
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