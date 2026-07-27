Emiliano Grillo betting profile: Rocket Classic
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Emiliano Grillo holes 62-foot approach for eagle on No. 16 at 3M Open
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Emiliano Grillo returns to the Rocket Classic, set to tee off at Detroit Golf Club from July 30-Aug. 2, 2026. Grillo looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 73rd.
Grillo's recent history at the Rocket Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T73
|69-67-70-75
|-7
|2021
|MC
|74-70
|E
At the Rocket Classic
- In Grillo's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 73rd after posting a score of 7-under.
- Aldrich Potgieter won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Grillo's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T7
|64-67-65-69
|-19
|87.500
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T26
|70-66-67-69
|-12
|29.500
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T23
|73-70-67-75
|+5
|43.000
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T20
|64-69-72-66
|-9
|37.556
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T42
|70-66-73-70
|-1
|10.000
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T38
|64-69-70-68
|-13
|17.500
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|76-72
|+8
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T71
|70-67-72-75
|+4
|2.800
Grillo's recent performances
- Grillo has finished in the top ten once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 19-under.
- Grillo has an average of 0.350 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.624 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Grillo has averaged 1.424 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Grillo's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|80
|0.073
|0.350
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|74
|0.118
|0.341
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|112
|-0.108
|0.109
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|113
|-0.182
|0.624
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|109
|-0.099
|1.424
Grillo's advanced stats and rankings
- Grillo posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.073 (80th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.4 yards ranked 126th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Grillo sported a 0.118 mark that ranked 74th on TOUR. He ranked 85th with a 66.48% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Grillo delivered a -0.182 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 113th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 103rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.10, and he ranked 60th by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
- Grillo has earned 339 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 103rd on TOUR. His Bogey Avoidance rate of 16.95% ranked 132nd.
All stats in this article are accurate for Grillo as of the start of the Rocket Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.