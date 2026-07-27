Dylan Wu betting profile: Rocket Classic
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Dylan Wu hits tee shot to 4 feet, sets up birdie on No. 4 at 3M Open
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Dylan Wu finished tied for 10th at 14-under in his most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic in 2024. He'll tee off at Detroit Golf Club July 30-Aug. 2 with hopes of building on that strong performance in the 2026 Rocket Classic.
Wu's recent history at the Rocket Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T10
|69-68-68-69
|-14
|2023
|T24
|65-69-66-74
|-14
|2022
|MC
|72-71
|-1
At the Rocket Classic
- In Wu's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 10th after posting a score of 14-under.
- Wu has competed in this tournament three times over the past five years, with his best finish being the tied for 10th showing in 2024.
- Aldrich Potgieter won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Wu's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|75-67
|E
|--
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T34
|68-68-67-69
|-8
|12.444
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|72
|73-71-82-72
|+18
|5.750
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T45
|68-68-71-68
|-5
|9.750
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|71-76
|+5
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-72
|-8
|--
Wu's recent performances
- Wu's best finish over his last ten appearances was a tied for 34th at the ISCO Championship, where he shot 8-under.
- Wu has an average of -0.590 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.009 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Wu has averaged -0.622 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Wu's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|142
|-0.381
|-0.590
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|65
|0.180
|0.019
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|115
|-0.125
|-0.060
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|118
|-0.235
|0.009
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|134
|-0.561
|-0.622
Wu's advanced stats and rankings
- Wu posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.381 (142nd) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 299.9 yards ranked 121st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Wu sported a 0.180 mark that ranked 65th on TOUR. He ranked 42nd with a 68.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Wu delivered a -0.235 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, which placed him 118th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 149th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.66, and he ranked 92nd by breaking par 21.56% of the time.
- Wu has earned 98 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 164th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Wu as of the start of the Rocket Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.