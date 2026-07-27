Dylan Wu betting profile: Rocket Classic

Wu posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.381 (142nd) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 299.9 yards ranked 121st on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Wu sported a 0.180 mark that ranked 65th on TOUR. He ranked 42nd with a 68.67% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Wu delivered a -0.235 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, which placed him 118th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 149th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.66, and he ranked 92nd by breaking par 21.56% of the time.