PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
3H AGO

Dylan Wu betting profile: Rocket Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Dylan Wu hits tee shot to 4 feet, sets up birdie on No. 4 at 3M Open

Dylan Wu hits tee shot to 4 feet, sets up birdie on No. 4 at 3M Open

Players in Article

Players in This Article

Favorite players to keep them at the top of your leaderboard and get the latest updates. or Sign Up to save favorites across devices.

Dylan Wu finished tied for 10th at 14-under in his most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic in 2024. He'll tee off at Detroit Golf Club July 30-Aug. 2 with hopes of building on that strong performance in the 2026 Rocket Classic.

Latest odds for Wu at the Rocket Classic.

Wu's recent history at the Rocket Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2024T1069-68-68-69-14
2023T2465-69-66-74-14
2022MC72-71-1

At the Rocket Classic

  • In Wu's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 10th after posting a score of 14-under.
  • Wu has competed in this tournament three times over the past five years, with his best finish being the tied for 10th showing in 2024.
  • Aldrich Potgieter won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Wu's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 26, 20263M OpenMC75-67E--
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC73-69-2--
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT3468-68-67-69-812.444
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC72-69-1--
June 21, 2026U.S. Open7273-71-82-72+185.750
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT4568-68-71-68-59.750
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC70-72+2--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC69-70-3--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC71-76+5--
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-72-8--

Wu's recent performances

  • Wu's best finish over his last ten appearances was a tied for 34th at the ISCO Championship, where he shot 8-under.
  • Wu has an average of -0.590 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.009 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Wu has averaged -0.622 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Wu's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee142-0.381-0.590
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green650.1800.019
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green115-0.125-0.060
Average Strokes Gained: Putting118-0.2350.009
Average Strokes Gained: Total134-0.561-0.622

Wu's advanced stats and rankings

  • Wu posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.381 (142nd) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 299.9 yards ranked 121st on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Wu sported a 0.180 mark that ranked 65th on TOUR. He ranked 42nd with a 68.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Wu delivered a -0.235 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, which placed him 118th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 149th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.66, and he ranked 92nd by breaking par 21.56% of the time.
  • Wu has earned 98 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 164th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Wu as of the start of the Rocket Classic.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

You May Also Like

View All

Right Arrow
Image for article.
3H AGO
Jesper Svensson betting profile: Rocket Classic
Betting Profile
Image for article.
3H AGO
Johnny Keefer betting profile: Rocket Classic
Betting Profile
Image for article.
3H AGO
Dan Brown betting profile: Rocket Classic
Betting Profile
Official

3M Open

1

Jackson Koivun
USA
J. Koivun
Tot
-25
R4
-5

-25

1

USA
J. Koivun
Tot
-25
R4
-5

2

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

2

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-22
R4
-8

T3

Hideki Matsuyama
JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-20
R4
-7

-20

T3

JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-20
R4
-7

T3

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

T3

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T3

Chandler Phillips
USA
C. Phillips
Tot
-20
R4
-4

-20

T3

USA
C. Phillips
Tot
-20
R4
-4
Powered By
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW