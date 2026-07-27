Doug Ghim betting profile: Rocket Classic
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Doug Ghim drains 7-foot birdie putt on No. 11 at John Deere
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Doug Ghim finished tied for 19th at 17-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at Detroit Golf Club from July 30-Aug. 2 with hopes of improving upon that performance in the 2026 Rocket Classic.
Ghim's recent history at the Rocket Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T19
|68-66-68-69
|-17
|2024
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|2023
|T33
|66-71-69-70
|-12
|2022
|MC
|73-77
|+6
|2021
|T32
|70-68-71-69
|-10
At the Rocket Classic
- In Ghim's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 19th after posting a score of 17-under.
- Aldrich Potgieter won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Ghim's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-69
|E
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T6
|69-65-65-68
|-17
|91.667
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T15
|65-69-69-67
|-10
|51.000
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T28
|65-69-69-73
|-4
|28.750
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T31
|65-69-69-67
|-14
|22.429
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T19
|68-69-69-69
|-9
|26.607
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T6
|61-69-61-70
|-27
|57.500
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T30
|69-71-69-72
|-7
|24.333
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
Ghim's recent performances
- Ghim has finished in the top ten twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 17-under.
- Ghim has an average of 0.671 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.257 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Ghim has averaged 1.216 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Ghim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|8
|0.580
|0.671
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|100
|-0.016
|0.164
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|29
|0.244
|0.124
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|90
|-0.024
|0.257
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|24
|0.785
|1.216
Ghim's advanced stats and rankings
- Ghim posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.580 (eighth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.0 yards ranked 81st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ghim sported a -0.016 mark that ranked 100th on TOUR. He ranked 26th with a 69.28% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Ghim delivered a -0.024 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 90th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 86th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.94, and he ranked 35th by breaking par 22.77% of the time.
- Ghim has earned 343 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 101st.
All stats in this article are accurate for Ghim as of the start of the Rocket Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.