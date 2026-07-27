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3H AGO

Doug Ghim betting profile: Rocket Classic

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Betting Profile

Doug Ghim drains 7-foot birdie putt on No. 11 at John Deere

Doug Ghim drains 7-foot birdie putt on No. 11 at John Deere

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Doug Ghim finished tied for 19th at 17-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at Detroit Golf Club from July 30-Aug. 2 with hopes of improving upon that performance in the 2026 Rocket Classic.

Latest odds for Ghim at the Rocket Classic.

Ghim's recent history at the Rocket Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T1968-66-68-69-17
2024MC72-70-2
2023T3366-71-69-70-12
2022MC73-77+6
2021T3270-68-71-69-10

At the Rocket Classic

  • In Ghim's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 19th after posting a score of 17-under.
  • Aldrich Potgieter won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Ghim's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 26, 20263M OpenMC69-72-1--
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-69E--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT669-65-65-68-1791.667
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT1565-69-69-67-1051.000
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT2865-69-69-73-428.750
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT3165-69-69-67-1422.429
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT1968-69-69-69-926.607
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT661-69-61-70-2757.500
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT3069-71-69-72-724.333
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC72-68E--

Ghim's recent performances

  • Ghim has finished in the top ten twice over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 17-under.
  • Ghim has an average of 0.671 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.257 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Ghim has averaged 1.216 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Ghim's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee80.5800.671
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green100-0.0160.164
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green290.2440.124
Average Strokes Gained: Putting90-0.0240.257
Average Strokes Gained: Total240.7851.216

Ghim's advanced stats and rankings

  • Ghim posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.580 (eighth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.0 yards ranked 81st on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ghim sported a -0.016 mark that ranked 100th on TOUR. He ranked 26th with a 69.28% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Ghim delivered a -0.024 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 90th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 86th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.94, and he ranked 35th by breaking par 22.77% of the time.
  • Ghim has earned 343 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 101st.

All stats in this article are accurate for Ghim as of the start of the Rocket Classic.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

3M Open

1

Jackson Koivun
USA
J. Koivun
Tot
-25
R4
-5

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1

USA
J. Koivun
Tot
-25
R4
-5

2

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

2

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-22
R4
-8

T3

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JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-20
R4
-7

-20

T3

JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-20
R4
-7

T3

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

T3

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T3

Chandler Phillips
USA
C. Phillips
Tot
-20
R4
-4

-20

T3

USA
C. Phillips
Tot
-20
R4
-4
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