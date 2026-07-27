Doug Ghim betting profile: Rocket Classic

Ghim has finished in the top ten twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 17-under.

Ghim has an average of 0.671 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.257 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.