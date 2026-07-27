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2H AGO

Denny McCarthy betting profile: Rocket Classic

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Betting Profile

Denny McCarthy sinks 6-foot 7-inch birdie putt on No. 18 at 3M Open

Denny McCarthy sinks 6-foot 7-inch birdie putt on No. 18 at 3M Open

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Denny McCarthy has missed the cut in his last two appearances at this tournament. He'll tee off at Detroit Golf Club July 30-Aug. 2 with hopes of improving upon his recent struggles at the Rocket Classic.

Latest odds for McCarthy at the Rocket Classic.

McCarthy's recent history at the Rocket Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2022MC71-73E
2021MC71-71-2

At the Rocket Classic

  • In McCarthy's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2022, he missed the cut after posting a score of even par.
  • Aldrich Potgieter won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

McCarthy's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 26, 20263M OpenT366-68-64-66-20133.750
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT3968-65-70-70-77.964
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC71-71E--
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT1467-68-66-65-1471.250
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT6069-69-70-71-14.600
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT3473-75-74-69+325.750
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT4471-71-70-70+215.136
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT4872-75-69-68E13.313
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT3071-71-71-70-527.438
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT6574-70-70-68-26.625

McCarthy's recent performances

  • McCarthy has one top-five finish and two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for third with a score of 20-under.
  • McCarthy has an average of -0.245 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.636 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • McCarthy has averaged 0.735 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

McCarthy's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee146-0.419-0.245
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green880.0230.346
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green740.025-0.002
Average Strokes Gained: Putting140.5030.636
Average Strokes Gained: Total800.1330.735

McCarthy's advanced stats and rankings

  • McCarthy posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.419 (146th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.3 yards ranked 138th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McCarthy sported a 0.023 mark that ranked 88th on TOUR. He ranked 110th with a 65.20% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, McCarthy delivered a 0.503 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 14th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 35th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.42, and he ranked 29th with a 13.97% bogey avoidance rate.
  • McCarthy has earned 449 FedExCup Regular Season points (81st) and has broken par 20.76% of the time (120th) this season.

All stats in this article are accurate for McCarthy as of the start of the Rocket Classic.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

3M Open

1

Jackson Koivun
USA
J. Koivun
Tot
-25
R4
-5

-25

1

USA
J. Koivun
Tot
-25
R4
-5

2

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

2

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-22
R4
-8

T3

Hideki Matsuyama
JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-20
R4
-7

-20

T3

JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-20
R4
-7

T3

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

T3

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T3

Chandler Phillips
USA
C. Phillips
Tot
-20
R4
-4

-20

T3

USA
C. Phillips
Tot
-20
R4
-4
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