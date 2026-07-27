Denny McCarthy betting profile: Rocket Classic
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Denny McCarthy sinks 6-foot 7-inch birdie putt on No. 18 at 3M Open
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Denny McCarthy has missed the cut in his last two appearances at this tournament. He'll tee off at Detroit Golf Club July 30-Aug. 2 with hopes of improving upon his recent struggles at the Rocket Classic.
McCarthy's recent history at the Rocket Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2022
|MC
|71-73
|E
|2021
|MC
|71-71
|-2
At the Rocket Classic
- In McCarthy's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2022, he missed the cut after posting a score of even par.
- Aldrich Potgieter won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
McCarthy's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T3
|66-68-64-66
|-20
|133.750
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T39
|68-65-70-70
|-7
|7.964
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T14
|67-68-66-65
|-14
|71.250
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T60
|69-69-70-71
|-1
|4.600
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T34
|73-75-74-69
|+3
|25.750
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T44
|71-71-70-70
|+2
|15.136
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T48
|72-75-69-68
|E
|13.313
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T30
|71-71-71-70
|-5
|27.438
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T65
|74-70-70-68
|-2
|6.625
McCarthy's recent performances
- McCarthy has one top-five finish and two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for third with a score of 20-under.
- McCarthy has an average of -0.245 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.636 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- McCarthy has averaged 0.735 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
McCarthy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|146
|-0.419
|-0.245
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|88
|0.023
|0.346
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|74
|0.025
|-0.002
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|14
|0.503
|0.636
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|80
|0.133
|0.735
McCarthy's advanced stats and rankings
- McCarthy posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.419 (146th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.3 yards ranked 138th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McCarthy sported a 0.023 mark that ranked 88th on TOUR. He ranked 110th with a 65.20% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, McCarthy delivered a 0.503 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 14th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 35th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.42, and he ranked 29th with a 13.97% bogey avoidance rate.
- McCarthy has earned 449 FedExCup Regular Season points (81st) and has broken par 20.76% of the time (120th) this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for McCarthy as of the start of the Rocket Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.