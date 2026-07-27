Davis Thompson betting profile: Rocket Classic
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Davis Thompson sinks 22-inch putt for birdie on No. 16 at 3M Open
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Davis Thompson returns to the Rocket Classic, having finished tied for 34th last year at 13-under. He'll tee off at Detroit Golf Club July 30-Aug. 2 looking to improve upon his recent performance at this tournament.
Thompson's recent history at the Rocket Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T34
|66-70-66-73
|-13
|2024
|T2
|68-69-66-68
|-17
|2023
|T24
|70-69-68-67
|-14
|2021
|T58
|63-73-72-74
|-6
At the Rocket Classic
- In Thompson's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 34th after posting a score of 13-under.
- Thompson's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for second at 17-under.
- Aldrich Potgieter won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Thompson's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T7
|68-68-63-66
|-19
|87.5
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|71-67
|-2
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T26
|69-69-66-68
|-12
|29.5
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-76
|+10
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T45
|68-68-69-70
|-5
|9.8
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T35
|69-67-70-72
|-2
|18.0
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-73
|E
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T13
|70-68-69-66
|-11
|31.0
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T6
|59-70-61-71
|-27
|57.5
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T14
|66-73-68-71
|-10
|51.0
Thompson's recent performances
- Thompson has finished in the top 10 twice over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 27-under.
- Thompson has an average of 0.364 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.019 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Thompson has averaged 0.848 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Thompson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|40
|0.261
|0.364
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|21
|0.439
|0.643
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|71
|0.034
|-0.178
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|138
|-0.396
|0.019
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|58
|0.338
|0.848
Thompson's advanced stats and rankings
- Thompson posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.261 (40th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.4 yards ranked 55th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Thompson sported a 0.439 mark that ranked 21st on TOUR. He ranked 28th with a 69.20% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Thompson delivered a -0.396 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 138th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 99th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.07, and he ranked 97th by breaking par 21.44% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Thompson as of the start of the Rocket Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.