PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
3H AGO

Davis Thompson betting profile: Rocket Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Davis Thompson sinks 22-inch putt for birdie on No. 16 at 3M Open

Davis Thompson sinks 22-inch putt for birdie on No. 16 at 3M Open

Players in Article

Players in This Article

Favorite players to keep them at the top of your leaderboard and get the latest updates. or Sign Up to save favorites across devices.

Davis Thompson returns to the Rocket Classic, having finished tied for 34th last year at 13-under. He'll tee off at Detroit Golf Club July 30-Aug. 2 looking to improve upon his recent performance at this tournament.

Latest odds for Thompson at the Rocket Classic.

Thompson's recent history at the Rocket Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T3466-70-66-73-13
2024T268-69-66-68-17
2023T2470-69-68-67-14
2021T5863-73-72-74-6

At the Rocket Classic

  • In Thompson's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 34th after posting a score of 13-under.
  • Thompson's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for second at 17-under.
  • Aldrich Potgieter won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Thompson's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 26, 20263M OpenT768-68-63-66-1987.5
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipMC71-67-2--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT2669-69-66-68-1229.5
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenMC74-76+10--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT4568-68-69-70-59.8
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT3569-67-70-72-218.0
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC69-73E--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT1370-68-69-66-1131.0
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT659-70-61-71-2757.5
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT1466-73-68-71-1051.0

Thompson's recent performances

  • Thompson has finished in the top 10 twice over his last 10 appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 27-under.
  • Thompson has an average of 0.364 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.019 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Thompson has averaged 0.848 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Thompson's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee400.2610.364
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green210.4390.643
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green710.034-0.178
Average Strokes Gained: Putting138-0.3960.019
Average Strokes Gained: Total580.3380.848

Thompson's advanced stats and rankings

  • Thompson posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.261 (40th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.4 yards ranked 55th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Thompson sported a 0.439 mark that ranked 21st on TOUR. He ranked 28th with a 69.20% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Thompson delivered a -0.396 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 138th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 99th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.07, and he ranked 97th by breaking par 21.44% of the time.

All stats in this article are accurate for Thompson as of the start of the Rocket Classic.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

You May Also Like

View All

Right Arrow
Image for article.
3H AGO
Jesper Svensson betting profile: Rocket Classic
Betting Profile
Image for article.
3H AGO
Johnny Keefer betting profile: Rocket Classic
Betting Profile
Image for article.
3H AGO
Dan Brown betting profile: Rocket Classic
Betting Profile
Official

3M Open

1

Jackson Koivun
USA
J. Koivun
Tot
-25
R4
-5

-25

1

USA
J. Koivun
Tot
-25
R4
-5

2

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

2

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-22
R4
-8

T3

Hideki Matsuyama
JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-20
R4
-7

-20

T3

JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-20
R4
-7

T3

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

T3

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T3

Chandler Phillips
USA
C. Phillips
Tot
-20
R4
-4

-20

T3

USA
C. Phillips
Tot
-20
R4
-4
Powered By
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW