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3H AGO

Davis Riley betting profile: Rocket Classic

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Betting Profile

Davis Riley hits tee shot to 5 feet, sets up birdie on No. 17 at Genesis Scottish Open

Davis Riley hits tee shot to 5 feet, sets up birdie on No. 17 at Genesis Scottish Open

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Davis Riley looks to improve upon his tied for 67th finish from last year as he returns to Detroit Golf Club for the Rocket Classic, July 30-Aug. 2. The tournament features a $10 million purse with defending champion Aldrich Potgieter looking to repeat after his 22-under victory in 2025.

Latest odds for Riley at the Rocket Classic.

Riley's recent history at the Rocket Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T6775-63-74-68-8
2024T5770-70-71-71-6
2023T3368-72-71-65-12
2022MC71-73E

At the Rocket Classic

  • In Riley's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 67th after posting a score of 8-under.
  • Riley's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 33rd at 12-under.
  • Aldrich Potgieter won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Riley's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 26, 20263M OpenMC76-68+2--
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT4272-69-72-66-97.311
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish Open6968-70-75-71+43.200
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT6565-72-71-71-53.900
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC66-74E--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT7166-71-73-75+52.800
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-70-2--
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC78-73+11--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT4567-70-70-72-55.756
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT2063-70-63-69-2313.563

Riley's recent performances

  • Riley has finished in the top 20 once over his last 10 appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 20th with a score of 23-under.
  • Riley has an average of -0.350 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.507 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Riley has averaged -0.669 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Riley's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee157-0.847-0.350
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green138-0.421-0.279
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green140-0.266-0.547
Average Strokes Gained: Putting250.3780.507
Average Strokes Gained: Total152-1.158-0.669

Riley's advanced stats and rankings

  • Riley posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.847 (157th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.3 yards ranked 78th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Riley sported a -0.421 mark that ranked 138th on TOUR. He ranked 148th with a 62.40% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Riley delivered a 0.378 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 25th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 45th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.55, and he ranked 93rd by breaking par 21.53% of the time.
  • Riley has earned 139 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 146th on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Riley as of the start of the Rocket Classic.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

3M Open

1

Jackson Koivun
USA
J. Koivun
Tot
-25
R4
-5

-25

1

USA
J. Koivun
Tot
-25
R4
-5

2

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

2

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-22
R4
-8

T3

Hideki Matsuyama
JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-20
R4
-7

-20

T3

JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-20
R4
-7

T3

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

T3

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T3

Chandler Phillips
USA
C. Phillips
Tot
-20
R4
-4

-20

T3

USA
C. Phillips
Tot
-20
R4
-4
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