Davis Riley betting profile: Rocket Classic
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Davis Riley hits tee shot to 5 feet, sets up birdie on No. 17 at Genesis Scottish Open
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Davis Riley looks to improve upon his tied for 67th finish from last year as he returns to Detroit Golf Club for the Rocket Classic, July 30-Aug. 2. The tournament features a $10 million purse with defending champion Aldrich Potgieter looking to repeat after his 22-under victory in 2025.
Riley's recent history at the Rocket Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T67
|75-63-74-68
|-8
|2024
|T57
|70-70-71-71
|-6
|2023
|T33
|68-72-71-65
|-12
|2022
|MC
|71-73
|E
At the Rocket Classic
- In Riley's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 67th after posting a score of 8-under.
- Riley's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 33rd at 12-under.
- Aldrich Potgieter won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Riley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|76-68
|+2
|--
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T42
|72-69-72-66
|-9
|7.311
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|69
|68-70-75-71
|+4
|3.200
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T65
|65-72-71-71
|-5
|3.900
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|66-74
|E
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T71
|66-71-73-75
|+5
|2.800
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|78-73
|+11
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T45
|67-70-70-72
|-5
|5.756
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T20
|63-70-63-69
|-23
|13.563
Riley's recent performances
- Riley has finished in the top 20 once over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 20th with a score of 23-under.
- Riley has an average of -0.350 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.507 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Riley has averaged -0.669 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Riley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|157
|-0.847
|-0.350
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|138
|-0.421
|-0.279
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|140
|-0.266
|-0.547
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|25
|0.378
|0.507
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|152
|-1.158
|-0.669
Riley's advanced stats and rankings
- Riley posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.847 (157th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.3 yards ranked 78th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Riley sported a -0.421 mark that ranked 138th on TOUR. He ranked 148th with a 62.40% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Riley delivered a 0.378 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 25th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 45th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.55, and he ranked 93rd by breaking par 21.53% of the time.
- Riley has earned 139 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 146th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Riley as of the start of the Rocket Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.