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3H AGO

Davis Chatfield betting profile: Rocket Classic

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Betting Profile

Davis Chatfield drains 7-foot birdie putt on No. 4 at 3M Open

Davis Chatfield drains 7-foot birdie putt on No. 4 at 3M Open

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Davis Chatfield competes in the Rocket Classic for the first time as the tournament takes place at Detroit Golf Club from July 30-Aug. 2. The tournament features a $10 million purse with Aldrich Potgieter defending his title after winning at 22-under last year.

Latest odds for Chatfield at the Rocket Classic.

At the Rocket Classic

  • This is Chatfield's first time competing in the Rocket Classic in the past five years.
  • Aldrich Potgieter won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Chatfield's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 26, 20263M OpenT1669-68-64-68-1550
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT3469-72-72-65-1011.5
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT568-64-68-66-1460
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT3369-66-70-68-1120.5
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC70-71+1--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC69-72+1--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-70-4--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC73-74+5--
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1764-69-64-67-2420.5
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC72-71-1--

Chatfield's recent performances

  • Chatfield has finished in the top-20 three times over his last 10 appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 14-under.
  • Chatfield has an average of -0.484 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.683 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Chatfield has averaged 1.136 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Chatfield's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee136-0.340-0.484
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green810.0990.904
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green760.0230.032
Average Strokes Gained: Putting670.1120.683
Average Strokes Gained: Total110-0.1071.136

Chatfield's advanced stats and rankings

  • Chatfield ranks 24th in Bogey Avoidance at 13.77%, demonstrating his ability to avoid big numbers.
  • His putting statistics show promise, ranking 43rd in Putts Per Round at 28.50 and 67th in Strokes Gained: Putting at 0.112.
  • Chatfield struggles with distance off the tee, ranking 157th in Driving Distance at 283.5 yards and 136th in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee at -0.340.
  • He has earned 187 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 135th on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Chatfield as of the start of the Rocket Classic.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

3M Open

1

Jackson Koivun
USA
J. Koivun
Tot
-25
R4
-5

-25

1

USA
J. Koivun
Tot
-25
R4
-5

2

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

2

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-22
R4
-8

T3

Hideki Matsuyama
JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-20
R4
-7

-20

T3

JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-20
R4
-7

T3

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

T3

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T3

Chandler Phillips
USA
C. Phillips
Tot
-20
R4
-4

-20

T3

USA
C. Phillips
Tot
-20
R4
-4
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