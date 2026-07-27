Davis Chatfield betting profile: Rocket Classic
1 Min Read
Davis Chatfield drains 7-foot birdie putt on No. 4 at 3M Open
Players in Article
Players in This Article
Davis Chatfield competes in the Rocket Classic for the first time as the tournament takes place at Detroit Golf Club from July 30-Aug. 2. The tournament features a $10 million purse with Aldrich Potgieter defending his title after winning at 22-under last year.
At the Rocket Classic
- This is Chatfield's first time competing in the Rocket Classic in the past five years.
- Aldrich Potgieter won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Chatfield's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T16
|69-68-64-68
|-15
|50
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T34
|69-72-72-65
|-10
|11.5
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T5
|68-64-68-66
|-14
|60
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T33
|69-66-70-68
|-11
|20.5
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|69-72
|+1
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T17
|64-69-64-67
|-24
|20.5
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
Chatfield's recent performances
- Chatfield has finished in the top-20 three times over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 14-under.
- Chatfield has an average of -0.484 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.683 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Chatfield has averaged 1.136 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Chatfield's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|136
|-0.340
|-0.484
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|81
|0.099
|0.904
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|76
|0.023
|0.032
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|67
|0.112
|0.683
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|110
|-0.107
|1.136
Chatfield's advanced stats and rankings
- Chatfield ranks 24th in Bogey Avoidance at 13.77%, demonstrating his ability to avoid big numbers.
- His putting statistics show promise, ranking 43rd in Putts Per Round at 28.50 and 67th in Strokes Gained: Putting at 0.112.
- Chatfield struggles with distance off the tee, ranking 157th in Driving Distance at 283.5 yards and 136th in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee at -0.340.
- He has earned 187 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 135th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Chatfield as of the start of the Rocket Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.