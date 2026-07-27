David Lipsky betting profile: Rocket Classic
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David Lipsky sinks 23-foot birdie putt on No. 17 at ISCO Championship
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David Lipsky returns to the Rocket Classic, set to tee off at Detroit Golf Club from July 30-Aug. 2, 2026. Lipsky looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
Lipsky's recent history at the Rocket Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|69-73
|-2
|2024
|WD
|73
|-
|2023
|MC
|75-68
|-1
|2022
|T37
|67-74-70-67
|-10
At the Rocket Classic
- In Lipsky's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
- Lipsky's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 37th at 10-under.
- Aldrich Potgieter won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Lipsky's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T49
|71-66-65-72
|-6
|4.822
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T21
|67-65-71-68
|-13
|39.100
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-72
|+5
|--
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+6
|--
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T24
|67-69-71-73
|-4
|38.071
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|71
|71-75-75-71
|+4
|5.500
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T26
|63-71-63-70
|-21
|6.475
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T71
|72-71-68-73
|E
|5.250
Lipsky's recent performances
- Lipsky's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for 21st with a score of 13-under.
- Lipsky has an average of -0.246 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.007 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Lipsky has averaged -0.237 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lipsky's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|145
|-0.402
|-0.246
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|99
|-0.015
|-0.058
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|43
|0.156
|0.061
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|65
|0.118
|0.007
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|114
|-0.142
|-0.237
Lipsky's advanced stats and rankings
- Lipsky posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.402 (145th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.1 yards ranked 142nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lipsky sported a -0.015 mark that ranked 99th on TOUR. He ranked 129th with a 64.47% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Lipsky delivered a 0.118 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 65th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 20th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.31, and he ranked 40th by breaking par 22.69% of the time.
- Lipsky has earned 465 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him 78th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Lipsky as of the start of the Rocket Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.