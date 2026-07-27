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3H AGO

David Lipsky betting profile: Rocket Classic

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Betting Profile

David Lipsky sinks 23-foot birdie putt on No. 17 at ISCO Championship

David Lipsky sinks 23-foot birdie putt on No. 17 at ISCO Championship

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David Lipsky returns to the Rocket Classic, set to tee off at Detroit Golf Club from July 30-Aug. 2, 2026. Lipsky looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.

Latest odds for Lipsky at the Rocket Classic.

Lipsky's recent history at the Rocket Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC69-73-2
2024WD73-
2023MC75-68-1
2022T3767-74-70-67-10

At the Rocket Classic

  • In Lipsky's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
  • Lipsky's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 37th at 10-under.
  • Aldrich Potgieter won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Lipsky's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 26, 20263M OpenMC70-73+1--
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT4971-66-65-72-64.822
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT2167-65-71-68-1339.100
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC69-70-1--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-72+5--
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC74-72+6--
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT2467-69-71-73-438.071
May 3, 2026Cadillac Championship7171-75-75-71+45.500
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT2663-71-63-70-216.475
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT7172-71-68-73E5.250

Lipsky's recent performances

  • Lipsky's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for 21st with a score of 13-under.
  • Lipsky has an average of -0.246 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.007 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Lipsky has averaged -0.237 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Lipsky's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee145-0.402-0.246
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green99-0.015-0.058
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green430.1560.061
Average Strokes Gained: Putting650.1180.007
Average Strokes Gained: Total114-0.142-0.237

Lipsky's advanced stats and rankings

  • Lipsky posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.402 (145th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.1 yards ranked 142nd on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lipsky sported a -0.015 mark that ranked 99th on TOUR. He ranked 129th with a 64.47% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Lipsky delivered a 0.118 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 65th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 20th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.31, and he ranked 40th by breaking par 22.69% of the time.
  • Lipsky has earned 465 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him 78th on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Lipsky as of the start of the Rocket Classic.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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1

Jackson Koivun
USA
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-25
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1

USA
J. Koivun
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Scottie Scheffler
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S. Scheffler
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-22
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-22
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-20
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-20
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-7

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USA
B. Harman
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-20
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-6

-20

T3

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-20
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-6

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Chandler Phillips
USA
C. Phillips
Tot
-20
R4
-4

-20

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C. Phillips
Tot
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R4
-4
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