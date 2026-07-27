David Lipsky betting profile: Rocket Classic

Lipsky posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.402 (145th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.1 yards ranked 142nd on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lipsky sported a -0.015 mark that ranked 99th on TOUR. He ranked 129th with a 64.47% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Lipsky delivered a 0.118 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 65th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 20th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.31, and he ranked 40th by breaking par 22.69% of the time.