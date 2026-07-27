Danny Walker betting profile: Rocket Classic
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Danny Walker sinks 22-foot birdie putt on No. 18 at ISCO Championship
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Danny Walker missed the cut at last year's Rocket Classic after shooting 1-under through two rounds. He returns to Detroit Golf Club July 30-Aug. 2 looking to improve upon that performance in the 2026 Rocket Classic.
Walker's recent history at the Rocket Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|72-71
|-1
At the Rocket Classic
- In Walker's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
- Aldrich Potgieter won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Walker's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|76-72
|+4
|--
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T39
|69-65-67-72
|-7
|7.964
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|81-72
|+11
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|74-69
|+3
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T38
|70-72-67-69
|-6
|9.333
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-76
|-2
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T67
|69-72-77-72
|+2
|3.400
Walker's recent performances
- Walker's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for 38th with a score of 6-under.
- Walker has an average of 0.144 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -1.124 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Walker has an average of -0.734 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.594 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Walker has averaged -2.308 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Walker's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|135
|-0.315
|0.144
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|127
|-0.263
|-1.124
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|83
|0.005
|-0.734
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|150
|-0.490
|-0.594
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|150
|-1.063
|-2.308
Walker's advanced stats and rankings
- Walker posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.315 (135th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.0 yards ranked 63rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Walker sported a -0.263 mark that ranked 127th on TOUR. He ranked 153rd with a 61.52% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Walker delivered a -0.490 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 150th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 11th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.18, and he ranked 77th by breaking par 21.82% of the time.
- Walker has earned 104 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 159th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Walker as of the start of the Rocket Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.