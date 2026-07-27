Danny Walker betting profile: Rocket Classic

Walker's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for 38th with a score of 6-under.

Walker has an average of 0.144 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -1.124 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Walker has an average of -0.734 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.594 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.