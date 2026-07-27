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2H AGO

Danny Walker betting profile: Rocket Classic

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Betting Profile

Danny Walker sinks 22-foot birdie putt on No. 18 at ISCO Championship

Danny Walker sinks 22-foot birdie putt on No. 18 at ISCO Championship

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Danny Walker missed the cut at last year's Rocket Classic after shooting 1-under through two rounds. He returns to Detroit Golf Club July 30-Aug. 2 looking to improve upon that performance in the 2026 Rocket Classic.

Latest odds for Walker at the Rocket Classic.

Walker's recent history at the Rocket Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC72-71-1

At the Rocket Classic

  • In Walker's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
  • Aldrich Potgieter won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Walker's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 26, 20263M OpenMC72-73+3--
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC76-72+4--
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT3969-65-67-72-77.964
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC81-72+11--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC74-69+3--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC70-70E--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-70-1--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT3870-72-67-69-69.333
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-76-2--
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT6769-72-77-72+23.400

Walker's recent performances

  • Walker's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for 38th with a score of 6-under.
  • Walker has an average of 0.144 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -1.124 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Walker has an average of -0.734 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.594 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Walker has averaged -2.308 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Walker's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee135-0.3150.144
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green127-0.263-1.124
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green830.005-0.734
Average Strokes Gained: Putting150-0.490-0.594
Average Strokes Gained: Total150-1.063-2.308

Walker's advanced stats and rankings

  • Walker posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.315 (135th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.0 yards ranked 63rd on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Walker sported a -0.263 mark that ranked 127th on TOUR. He ranked 153rd with a 61.52% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Walker delivered a -0.490 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 150th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 11th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.18, and he ranked 77th by breaking par 21.82% of the time.
  • Walker has earned 104 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 159th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Walker as of the start of the Rocket Classic.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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3M Open

1

Jackson Koivun
USA
J. Koivun
Tot
-25
R4
-5

-25

1

USA
J. Koivun
Tot
-25
R4
-5

2

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

2

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-22
R4
-8

T3

Hideki Matsuyama
JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-20
R4
-7

-20

T3

JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-20
R4
-7

T3

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

T3

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T3

Chandler Phillips
USA
C. Phillips
Tot
-20
R4
-4

-20

T3

USA
C. Phillips
Tot
-20
R4
-4
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