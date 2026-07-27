Daniel Azallion betting profile: Rocket Classic
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Daniel Azallion makes birdie on No. 9 at BMW Charity Pro-Am
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Daniel Azallion has not competed in the Rocket Classic in the last five years. He'll tee off at Detroit Golf Club from July 30-Aug. 2 with hopes of making an impact in this $10 million purse event.
At the Rocket Classic
- This is Azallion's first time competing in the Rocket Classic in the past five years.
- Aldrich Potgieter won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Azallion's recent performances
- Azallion has no top-five, top-10, or top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- He has no recorded best finish over his last ten appearances.
All stats in this article are accurate for Azallion as of the start of the Rocket Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.