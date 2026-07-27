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3H AGO

Dan Brown betting profile: Rocket Classic

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Betting Profile

Daniel Brown hits tee shot to 7 feet, sets up birdie on No. 14 at RBC Canadian

Daniel Brown hits tee shot to 7 feet, sets up birdie on No. 14 at RBC Canadian

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Dan Brown will tee off at Detroit Golf Club July 30-Aug. 2 for the Rocket Classic. This marks his debut in the tournament as he has not competed in the event in the last five years.

Latest odds for Brown at the Rocket Classic.

At the Rocket Classic

  • This is Brown's first time competing in the Rocket Classic in the past five years.
  • Aldrich Potgieter won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Brown's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipT1866-71-69-71-353.800
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenMC73-67E--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC67-72-1--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC69-75+4--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT4769-67-70-67-118.500
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT7568-75-70-75+84.625
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC74-70+2--
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1366-67-65-65-2530.250
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC70-74E--
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC69-73+2--

Brown's recent performances

  • Brown has two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 25-under.
  • Brown has an average of -0.006 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 1.061 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Brown has averaged -0.383 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Brown's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee880.003-0.006
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green260.4121.061
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green152-0.405-0.424
Average Strokes Gained: Putting126-0.323-1.014
Average Strokes Gained: Total124-0.313-0.383

Brown's advanced stats and rankings

  • Brown posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.003 (88th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.7 yards ranked 110th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Brown sported a 0.412 mark that ranked 26th on TOUR. He ranked 66th with a 67.05% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Brown delivered a -0.323 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 126th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 127th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.42, and he ranked 95th by breaking par 21.45% of the time.
  • Brown has earned 175 FedExCup Regular Season points (138th) and has a Bogey Avoidance percentage of 17.18% (137th) this season.

All stats in this article are accurate for Brown as of the start of the Rocket Classic.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

3M Open

1

Jackson Koivun
USA
J. Koivun
Tot
-25
R4
-5

-25

1

USA
J. Koivun
Tot
-25
R4
-5

2

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

2

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-22
R4
-8

T3

Hideki Matsuyama
JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-20
R4
-7

-20

T3

JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-20
R4
-7

T3

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

T3

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T3

Chandler Phillips
USA
C. Phillips
Tot
-20
R4
-4

-20

T3

USA
C. Phillips
Tot
-20
R4
-4
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