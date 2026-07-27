Corey Conners betting profile: Rocket Classic
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Corey Conners sinks 22-foot birdie putt on No. 8 at 3M Open
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Corey Conners will tee off at Detroit Golf Club July 30-Aug. 2 in the Rocket Classic, with defending champion Aldrich Potgieter having won last year at 22-under. This tournament features a $10 million purse and will be played on the 7,328-yard, par-70 Detroit Golf Club.
At the Rocket Classic
- This is Conners' first time competing in the Rocket Classic in the past five years.
- Aldrich Potgieter won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Conners' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T39
|70-69-66-69
|-10
|15.000
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|T14
|71-67-71-67
|-4
|90.000
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T52
|67-70-71-71
|-1
|6.257
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T7
|65-68-67-63
|-17
|200.000
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T23
|69-72-71-73
|+5
|43.000
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-69
|E
|--
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|53
|74-75-79-78
|+18
|11.500
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T55
|68-73-72-70
|+3
|10.500
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T31
|67-72-70-72
|-3
|27.333
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T30
|73-69-74-67
|-5
|27.438
Conners' recent performances
- Conners has finished in the top-10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Travelers Championship, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 17-under.
- Conners has an average of 0.287 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.091 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Conners has averaged 0.727 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Conners' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|67
|0.126
|0.287
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|41
|0.322
|0.338
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|108
|-0.088
|0.193
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|122
|-0.297
|-0.091
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|87
|0.062
|0.727
Conners' advanced stats and rankings
- Conners posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.126 (67th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.5 yards ranks 100th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Conners sports a 0.322 mark that ranks 41st on TOUR. He ranks 45th with a 68.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Conners delivers a -0.297 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 122nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 151st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.68, and he ranks 122nd by breaking par 20.68% of the time.
- Conners ranks 56th with 675 FedExCup Regular Season points and has a Bogey Avoidance rate of 16.82% (124th).
All stats in this article are accurate for Conners as of the start of the Rocket Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.