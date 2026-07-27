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3H AGO

Corey Conners betting profile: Rocket Classic

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Betting Profile

Corey Conners sinks 22-foot birdie putt on No. 8 at 3M Open

Corey Conners sinks 22-foot birdie putt on No. 8 at 3M Open

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Corey Conners will tee off at Detroit Golf Club July 30-Aug. 2 in the Rocket Classic, with defending champion Aldrich Potgieter having won last year at 22-under. This tournament features a $10 million purse and will be played on the 7,328-yard, par-70 Detroit Golf Club.

Latest odds for Conners at the Rocket Classic.

At the Rocket Classic

  • This is Conners' first time competing in the Rocket Classic in the past five years.
  • Aldrich Potgieter won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Conners' recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 26, 20263M OpenT3970-69-66-69-1015.000
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipT1471-67-71-67-490.000
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenT5267-70-71-71-16.257
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT765-68-67-63-17200.000
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT2369-72-71-73+543.000
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC71-69E--
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday5374-75-79-78+1811.500
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT5568-73-72-70+310.500
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT3167-72-70-72-327.333
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT3073-69-74-67-527.438

Conners' recent performances

  • Conners has finished in the top-10 once over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Travelers Championship, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 17-under.
  • Conners has an average of 0.287 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.091 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Conners has averaged 0.727 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Conners' Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee670.1260.287
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green410.3220.338
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green108-0.0880.193
Average Strokes Gained: Putting122-0.297-0.091
Average Strokes Gained: Total870.0620.727

Conners' advanced stats and rankings

  • Conners posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.126 (67th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.5 yards ranks 100th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Conners sports a 0.322 mark that ranks 41st on TOUR. He ranks 45th with a 68.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Conners delivers a -0.297 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 122nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 151st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.68, and he ranks 122nd by breaking par 20.68% of the time.
  • Conners ranks 56th with 675 FedExCup Regular Season points and has a Bogey Avoidance rate of 16.82% (124th).

All stats in this article are accurate for Conners as of the start of the Rocket Classic.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

3M Open

1

Jackson Koivun
USA
J. Koivun
Tot
-25
R4
-5

-25

1

USA
J. Koivun
Tot
-25
R4
-5

2

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

2

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-22
R4
-8

T3

Hideki Matsuyama
JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-20
R4
-7

-20

T3

JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-20
R4
-7

T3

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

T3

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T3

Chandler Phillips
USA
C. Phillips
Tot
-20
R4
-4

-20

T3

USA
C. Phillips
Tot
-20
R4
-4
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