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Christo Lamprecht betting profile: Rocket Classic

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Betting Profile

Christo Lamprecht drains 15-foot putt for birdie on No. 9 at ISCO Championship

Christo Lamprecht drains 15-foot putt for birdie on No. 9 at ISCO Championship

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Christo Lamprecht will compete in the Rocket Classic at Detroit Golf Club from July 30-Aug. 2. Aldrich Potgieter won the tournament in 2025 with a score of 22-under.

Latest odds for Lamprecht at the Rocket Classic.

At the Rocket Classic

  • This is Lamprecht's first time competing in the Rocket Classic in the past five years.
  • Aldrich Potgieter won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Lamprecht's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 26, 20263M OpenMC70-73+1--
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC72-81+9--
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT6468-69-64-77-22.551
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC77-72+7--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC69-75+4--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC69-72+1--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-73+2--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT6070-72-68-71-32.862
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-71-6--
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT4967-73-74-70-48.000

Lamprecht's recent performances

  • Lamprecht's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished tied for 49th with a score of 4-under.
  • He has an average of -0.070 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • Lamprecht has an average of -0.315 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -2.724 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Lamprecht's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee101-0.059-0.070
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green158-1.402-1.676
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green98-0.048-0.663
Average Strokes Gained: Putting131-0.329-0.315
Average Strokes Gained: Total158-1.838-2.724

Lamprecht's advanced stats and rankings

  • Lamprecht has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.059 (101st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 318.0 yards ranks 13th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lamprecht has a -1.402 mark that ranks 158th on TOUR. He ranks 157th with a 59.17% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Lamprecht has delivered a -0.329 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 131st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 81st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.84, and he has broken par 18.73% of the time (152nd).
  • Lamprecht has accumulated 26 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 198th on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Lamprecht as of the start of the Rocket Classic.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Jackson Koivun
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