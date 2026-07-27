Christo Lamprecht betting profile: Rocket Classic

Lamprecht has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.059 (101st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 318.0 yards ranks 13th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lamprecht has a -1.402 mark that ranks 158th on TOUR. He ranks 157th with a 59.17% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Lamprecht has delivered a -0.329 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 131st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 81st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.84, and he has broken par 18.73% of the time (152nd).