Christo Lamprecht betting profile: Rocket Classic
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Christo Lamprecht drains 15-foot putt for birdie on No. 9 at ISCO Championship
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Players in This Article
Christo Lamprecht will compete in the Rocket Classic at Detroit Golf Club from July 30-Aug. 2. Aldrich Potgieter won the tournament in 2025 with a score of 22-under.
At the Rocket Classic
- This is Lamprecht's first time competing in the Rocket Classic in the past five years.
- Aldrich Potgieter won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Lamprecht's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|72-81
|+9
|--
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T64
|68-69-64-77
|-2
|2.551
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|77-72
|+7
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|69-75
|+4
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|69-72
|+1
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T60
|70-72-68-71
|-3
|2.862
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-71
|-6
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T49
|67-73-74-70
|-4
|8.000
Lamprecht's recent performances
- Lamprecht's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished tied for 49th with a score of 4-under.
- He has an average of -0.070 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Lamprecht has an average of -0.315 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -2.724 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lamprecht's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|101
|-0.059
|-0.070
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|158
|-1.402
|-1.676
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|98
|-0.048
|-0.663
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|131
|-0.329
|-0.315
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|158
|-1.838
|-2.724
Lamprecht's advanced stats and rankings
- Lamprecht has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.059 (101st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 318.0 yards ranks 13th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lamprecht has a -1.402 mark that ranks 158th on TOUR. He ranks 157th with a 59.17% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Lamprecht has delivered a -0.329 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 131st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 81st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.84, and he has broken par 18.73% of the time (152nd).
- Lamprecht has accumulated 26 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 198th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Lamprecht as of the start of the Rocket Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.