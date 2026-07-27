Christiaan Bezuidenhout betting profile: Rocket Classic

Bezuidenhout posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.308 (132nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 293.2 yards ranked 150th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bezuidenhout sported a 0.404 mark that ranked 29th on TOUR. He ranked 52nd with a 67.93% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Bezuidenhout delivered a 0.452 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 17th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 24th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.33, and he ranked 64th by breaking par 22.14% of the time.

Bezuidenhout ranked third in Bogey Avoidance with a 12.46% rate this season. His 0.775 Strokes Gained: Total average ranked 25th on TOUR.