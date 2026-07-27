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3H AGO

Christiaan Bezuidenhout betting profile: Rocket Classic

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Betting Profile

Christiaan Bezuidenhout hits tee shot to 11 feet, sets up birdie on No. 4 at 3M Open

Christiaan Bezuidenhout hits tee shot to 11 feet, sets up birdie on No. 4 at 3M Open

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Christiaan Bezuidenhout finished tied for 56th at eight-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Detroit Golf Club July 30-Aug. 2 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Rocket Classic.

Latest odds for Bezuidenhout at the Rocket Classic.

Bezuidenhout's recent history at the Rocket Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2023T5671-69-68-72-8

At the Rocket Classic

  • In Bezuidenhout's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2023, he finished tied for 56th after posting a score of eight-under.
  • Aldrich Potgieter won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Bezuidenhout's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 26, 20263M OpenT2068-67-69-66-1442.000
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT6969-69-70-75-51.719
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT2172-65-66-67-1022.296
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT1268-68-68-65-1560.667
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT5467-70-69-71-35.860
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT3268-68-67-74-323.500
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-69-5--
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT3572-72-70-67+123.083
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT667-67-68-68-1455.000
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1765-68-62-69-2420.583

Bezuidenhout's recent performances

  • Bezuidenhout has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 14-under.
  • Bezuidenhout has an average of -0.282 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.249 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Bezuidenhout has averaged 0.844 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Bezuidenhout's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee132-0.308-0.282
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green290.4040.845
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green330.2270.032
Average Strokes Gained: Putting170.4520.249
Average Strokes Gained: Total250.7750.844

Bezuidenhout's advanced stats and rankings

  • Bezuidenhout posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.308 (132nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 293.2 yards ranked 150th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bezuidenhout sported a 0.404 mark that ranked 29th on TOUR. He ranked 52nd with a 67.93% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Bezuidenhout delivered a 0.452 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 17th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 24th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.33, and he ranked 64th by breaking par 22.14% of the time.
  • Bezuidenhout ranked third in Bogey Avoidance with a 12.46% rate this season. His 0.775 Strokes Gained: Total average ranked 25th on TOUR.
  • He earned 399 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 91st on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Bezuidenhout as of the start of the Rocket Classic.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

3M Open

1

Jackson Koivun
USA
J. Koivun
Tot
-25
R4
-5

-25

1

USA
J. Koivun
Tot
-25
R4
-5

2

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

2

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-22
R4
-8

T3

Hideki Matsuyama
JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-20
R4
-7

-20

T3

JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-20
R4
-7

T3

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

T3

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T3

Chandler Phillips
USA
C. Phillips
Tot
-20
R4
-4

-20

T3

USA
C. Phillips
Tot
-20
R4
-4
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