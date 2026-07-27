Christiaan Bezuidenhout betting profile: Rocket Classic
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Christiaan Bezuidenhout hits tee shot to 11 feet, sets up birdie on No. 4 at 3M Open
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Christiaan Bezuidenhout finished tied for 56th at eight-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Detroit Golf Club July 30-Aug. 2 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Rocket Classic.
Bezuidenhout's recent history at the Rocket Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|T56
|71-69-68-72
|-8
At the Rocket Classic
- In Bezuidenhout's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2023, he finished tied for 56th after posting a score of eight-under.
- Aldrich Potgieter won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Bezuidenhout's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T20
|68-67-69-66
|-14
|42.000
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T69
|69-69-70-75
|-5
|1.719
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T21
|72-65-66-67
|-10
|22.296
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T12
|68-68-68-65
|-15
|60.667
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T54
|67-70-69-71
|-3
|5.860
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T32
|68-68-67-74
|-3
|23.500
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-69
|-5
|--
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T35
|72-72-70-67
|+1
|23.083
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T6
|67-67-68-68
|-14
|55.000
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T17
|65-68-62-69
|-24
|20.583
Bezuidenhout's recent performances
- Bezuidenhout has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 14-under.
- Bezuidenhout has an average of -0.282 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.249 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Bezuidenhout has averaged 0.844 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bezuidenhout's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|132
|-0.308
|-0.282
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|29
|0.404
|0.845
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|33
|0.227
|0.032
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|17
|0.452
|0.249
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|25
|0.775
|0.844
Bezuidenhout's advanced stats and rankings
- Bezuidenhout posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.308 (132nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 293.2 yards ranked 150th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bezuidenhout sported a 0.404 mark that ranked 29th on TOUR. He ranked 52nd with a 67.93% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Bezuidenhout delivered a 0.452 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 17th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 24th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.33, and he ranked 64th by breaking par 22.14% of the time.
- Bezuidenhout ranked third in Bogey Avoidance with a 12.46% rate this season. His 0.775 Strokes Gained: Total average ranked 25th on TOUR.
- He earned 399 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 91st on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Bezuidenhout as of the start of the Rocket Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.