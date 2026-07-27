Chris Kirk betting profile: Rocket Classic

Kirk's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for 31st with a score of 12-under.

He has an average of -0.408 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

Kirk has an average of 0.560 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.042 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

Kirk has an average of -0.733 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.