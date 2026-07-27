Chris Kirk betting profile: Rocket Classic
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Chris Kirk sinks 30-foot birdie putt on No. 15 at 3M Open
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Chris Kirk finished tied for second at 22-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Detroit Golf Club July 30-Aug. 2 with his sights set on claiming the title at the 2026 Rocket Classic.
Kirk's recent history at the Rocket Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T2
|65-65-69-67
|-22
|2024
|T44
|68-69-69-74
|-8
|2023
|T14
|67-68-67-69
|-17
|2022
|T17
|68-69-67-70
|-14
|2021
|T12
|67-68-70-69
|-14
At the Rocket Classic
- In Kirk's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for second after posting a score of 22-under.
- Aldrich Potgieter won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Kirk's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T31
|70-69-64-69
|-12
|25.000
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T61
|70-67-69-75
|+1
|4.400
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|MC
|78-71
|+9
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|70-75
|+5
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T31
|67-66-68-69
|-14
|22.429
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T44
|73-70-65-74
|+2
|15.136
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T36
|70-68-70-74
|-6
|19.000
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T51
|69-67-69-72
|-3
|7.000
Kirk's recent performances
- Kirk's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for 31st with a score of 12-under.
- He has an average of -0.408 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Kirk has an average of 0.560 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.042 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Kirk has an average of -0.733 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.622 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kirk's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|102
|-0.067
|-0.408
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|32
|0.378
|0.560
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|63
|0.072
|-0.042
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|151
|-0.507
|-0.733
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|112
|-0.123
|-0.622
Kirk's advanced stats and rankings
- Kirk posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.067 (102nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.0 yards ranked 81st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kirk sported a 0.378 mark that ranked 32nd on TOUR. He ranked 57th with a 67.65% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kirk delivered a -0.507 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 151st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 116th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.27.
- Kirk has accumulated 158 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 142nd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kirk as of the start of the Rocket Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.