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3H AGO

Chris Kirk betting profile: Rocket Classic

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Betting Profile

Chris Kirk sinks 30-foot birdie putt on No. 15 at 3M Open

Chris Kirk sinks 30-foot birdie putt on No. 15 at 3M Open

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Chris Kirk finished tied for second at 22-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Detroit Golf Club July 30-Aug. 2 with his sights set on claiming the title at the 2026 Rocket Classic.

Latest odds for Kirk at the Rocket Classic.

Kirk's recent history at the Rocket Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T265-65-69-67-22
2024T4468-69-69-74-8
2023T1467-68-67-69-17
2022T1768-69-67-70-14
2021T1267-68-70-69-14

At the Rocket Classic

  • In Kirk's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for second after posting a score of 22-under.
  • Aldrich Potgieter won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Kirk's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 26, 20263M OpenT3170-69-64-69-1225.000
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenT6170-67-69-75+14.400
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenMC78-71+9--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC71-68-1--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC70-75+5--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT3167-66-68-69-1422.429
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT4473-70-65-74+215.136
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC72-71-1--
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT3670-68-70-74-619.000
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT5169-67-69-72-37.000

Kirk's recent performances

  • Kirk's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for 31st with a score of 12-under.
  • He has an average of -0.408 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • Kirk has an average of 0.560 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.042 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Kirk has an average of -0.733 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.622 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Kirk's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee102-0.067-0.408
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green320.3780.560
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green630.072-0.042
Average Strokes Gained: Putting151-0.507-0.733
Average Strokes Gained: Total112-0.123-0.622

Kirk's advanced stats and rankings

  • Kirk posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.067 (102nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.0 yards ranked 81st on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kirk sported a 0.378 mark that ranked 32nd on TOUR. He ranked 57th with a 67.65% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Kirk delivered a -0.507 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 151st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 116th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.27.
  • Kirk has accumulated 158 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 142nd on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Kirk as of the start of the Rocket Classic.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

3M Open

1

Jackson Koivun
USA
J. Koivun
Tot
-25
R4
-5

-25

1

USA
J. Koivun
Tot
-25
R4
-5

2

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

2

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-22
R4
-8

T3

Hideki Matsuyama
JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-20
R4
-7

-20

T3

JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-20
R4
-7

T3

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

T3

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T3

Chandler Phillips
USA
C. Phillips
Tot
-20
R4
-4

-20

T3

USA
C. Phillips
Tot
-20
R4
-4
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