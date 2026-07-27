Chandler Phillips betting profile: Rocket Classic

Phillips has finished in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.

Phillips has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.

Phillips has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for third with a score of 20-under.

Phillips has an average of 0.041 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.858 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.