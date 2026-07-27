Chandler Phillips betting profile: Rocket Classic
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Chandler Phillips drains 3-foot putt for birdie on No. 12 at 3M Open
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Chandler Phillips finished tied for 13th at 18-under in last year's Rocket Classic. He'll tee off at Detroit Golf Club July 30-Aug. 2 with hopes of improving on that result in the 2026 Rocket Classic.
Phillips's recent history at the Rocket Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T13
|70-68-65-67
|-18
|2024
|T67
|68-72-73-72
|-3
At the Rocket Classic
- In Phillips's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 13th after posting a score of 18-under.
- Phillips's best finish at this event came in 2025, when he finished tied for 13th at 18-under.
- Aldrich Potgieter won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Phillips's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T3
|66-65-66-67
|-20
|133.750
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T15
|67-66-67-69
|-11
|29.250
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T15
|69-67-65-69
|-14
|50.000
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-75
|+9
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T15
|67-68-69-66
|-10
|51.000
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|74-70
|+4
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|74-74
|+6
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|35
|64-70-69-69
|-16
|3.100
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T8
|72-66-66-71
|-13
|82.500
Phillips's recent performances
- Phillips has finished in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.
- Phillips has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- Phillips has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for third with a score of 20-under.
- Phillips has an average of 0.041 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.858 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Phillips has averaged 1.579 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Phillips's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|111
|-0.125
|0.041
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|148
|-0.569
|0.099
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|39
|0.212
|0.580
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|18
|0.450
|0.858
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|98
|-0.033
|1.579
Phillips's advanced stats and rankings
- Phillips posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.125 (111th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.5 yards ranked 124th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Phillips sported a -0.569 mark that ranked 148th on TOUR. He ranked 155th with a 61.01% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Phillips delivered a 0.450 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 18th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked first with a Putts Per Round average of 27.56, and he ranked 33rd by breaking par 22.94% of the time.
- Phillips has earned 410 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 86th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Phillips as of the start of the Rocket Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.