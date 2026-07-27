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3H AGO

Chandler Phillips betting profile: Rocket Classic

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Betting Profile

Chandler Phillips drains 3-foot putt for birdie on No. 12 at 3M Open

Chandler Phillips drains 3-foot putt for birdie on No. 12 at 3M Open

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Chandler Phillips finished tied for 13th at 18-under in last year's Rocket Classic. He'll tee off at Detroit Golf Club July 30-Aug. 2 with hopes of improving on that result in the 2026 Rocket Classic.

Latest odds for Phillips at the Rocket Classic.

Phillips's recent history at the Rocket Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T1370-68-65-67-18
2024T6768-72-73-72-3

At the Rocket Classic

  • In Phillips's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 13th after posting a score of 18-under.
  • Phillips's best finish at this event came in 2025, when he finished tied for 13th at 18-under.
  • Aldrich Potgieter won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Phillips's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 26, 20263M OpenT366-65-66-67-20133.750
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT1567-66-67-69-1129.250
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT1569-67-65-69-1450.000
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenMC74-75+9--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT1567-68-69-66-1051.000
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC74-70+4--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC69-70-3--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC74-74+6--
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New Orleans3564-70-69-69-163.100
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT872-66-66-71-1382.500

Phillips's recent performances

  • Phillips has finished in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.
  • Phillips has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
  • Phillips has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for third with a score of 20-under.
  • Phillips has an average of 0.041 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.858 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Phillips has averaged 1.579 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Phillips's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee111-0.1250.041
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green148-0.5690.099
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green390.2120.580
Average Strokes Gained: Putting180.4500.858
Average Strokes Gained: Total98-0.0331.579

Phillips's advanced stats and rankings

  • Phillips posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.125 (111th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.5 yards ranked 124th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Phillips sported a -0.569 mark that ranked 148th on TOUR. He ranked 155th with a 61.01% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Phillips delivered a 0.450 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 18th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked first with a Putts Per Round average of 27.56, and he ranked 33rd by breaking par 22.94% of the time.
  • Phillips has earned 410 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 86th on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Phillips as of the start of the Rocket Classic.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

3M Open

1

Jackson Koivun
USA
J. Koivun
Tot
-25
R4
-5

-25

1

USA
J. Koivun
Tot
-25
R4
-5

2

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

2

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-22
R4
-8

T3

Hideki Matsuyama
JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-20
R4
-7

-20

T3

JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-20
R4
-7

T3

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

T3

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T3

Chandler Phillips
USA
C. Phillips
Tot
-20
R4
-4

-20

T3

USA
C. Phillips
Tot
-20
R4
-4
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