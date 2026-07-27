Chandler Blanchet betting profile: Rocket Classic
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Chandler Blanchet sinks 42-foot birdie putt on No. 17 at 3M Open
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Chandler Blanchet will compete in the Rocket Classic, set for July 30-Aug. 2 at Detroit Golf Club in Detroit, Michigan. The tournament features a $10 million purse with defending champion Aldrich Potgieter returning after his 22-under victory last year.
Blanchet's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T24
|67-68-67-69
|-13
|32.500
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-77
|+5
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T67
|65-70-77-69
|+1
|3.400
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T42
|68-68-69-74
|-1
|10.000
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T44
|69-73-70-70
|+2
|15.136
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T52
|73-69-70-73
|+1
|10.250
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|72
|75-72-72-76
|+7
|5.250
Blanchet's recent performances
- Blanchet's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for 24th with a score of 13-under.
- Blanchet has an average of 0.140 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.044 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Blanchet has an average of -0.668 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.504 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Blanchet has averaged -1.075 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Blanchet's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|77
|0.082
|0.140
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|85
|0.055
|-0.044
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|157
|-0.616
|-0.668
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|146
|-0.468
|-0.504
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|147
|-0.947
|-1.075
Blanchet's advanced stats and rankings
- Blanchet has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.082 (77th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.1 yards ranks 127th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Blanchet sports a 0.055 mark that ranks 85th on TOUR. He ranks 55th with a 67.70% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Blanchet has delivered a -0.468 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 146th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 146th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.61, and he ranks 145th by breaking par 19.30% of the time.
- Blanchet currently sits 105th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 307 points and ranks 147th in Strokes Gained: Total at -0.947.
All stats in this article are accurate for Blanchet as of the start of the Rocket Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.