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3H AGO

Chandler Blanchet betting profile: Rocket Classic

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Betting Profile

Chandler Blanchet sinks 42-foot birdie putt on No. 17 at 3M Open

Chandler Blanchet sinks 42-foot birdie putt on No. 17 at 3M Open

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Chandler Blanchet will compete in the Rocket Classic, set for July 30-Aug. 2 at Detroit Golf Club in Detroit, Michigan. The tournament features a $10 million purse with defending champion Aldrich Potgieter returning after his 22-under victory last year.

Latest odds for Blanchet at the Rocket Classic.

Blanchet's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 26, 20263M OpenT2467-68-67-69-1332.500
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC70-73-1--
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipMC74-71+5--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC70-77+5--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT6765-70-77-69+13.400
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT4268-68-69-74-110.000
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-72E--
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT4469-73-70-70+215.136
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT5273-69-70-73+110.250
May 3, 2026Cadillac Championship7275-72-72-76+75.250

Blanchet's recent performances

  • Blanchet's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for 24th with a score of 13-under.
  • Blanchet has an average of 0.140 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.044 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Blanchet has an average of -0.668 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.504 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Blanchet has averaged -1.075 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Blanchet's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee770.0820.140
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green850.055-0.044
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green157-0.616-0.668
Average Strokes Gained: Putting146-0.468-0.504
Average Strokes Gained: Total147-0.947-1.075

Blanchet's advanced stats and rankings

  • Blanchet has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.082 (77th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.1 yards ranks 127th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Blanchet sports a 0.055 mark that ranks 85th on TOUR. He ranks 55th with a 67.70% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Blanchet has delivered a -0.468 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 146th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 146th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.61, and he ranks 145th by breaking par 19.30% of the time.
  • Blanchet currently sits 105th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 307 points and ranks 147th in Strokes Gained: Total at -0.947.

All stats in this article are accurate for Blanchet as of the start of the Rocket Classic.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

3M Open

1

Jackson Koivun
USA
J. Koivun
Tot
-25
R4
-5

-25

1

USA
J. Koivun
Tot
-25
R4
-5

2

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

2

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-22
R4
-8

T3

Hideki Matsuyama
JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-20
R4
-7

-20

T3

JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-20
R4
-7

T3

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

T3

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T3

Chandler Phillips
USA
C. Phillips
Tot
-20
R4
-4

-20

T3

USA
C. Phillips
Tot
-20
R4
-4
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