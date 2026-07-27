Chandler Blanchet betting profile: Rocket Classic

Blanchet's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for 24th with a score of 13-under.

Blanchet has an average of 0.140 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.044 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Blanchet has an average of -0.668 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.504 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.