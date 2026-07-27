Chad Ramey betting profile: Rocket Classic
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Chad Ramey hits tee shot to 14 feet, sets up birdie on No. 13 at 3M Open
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Chad Ramey finished tied for 26th at 15-under at last year's Rocket Classic. He returns to Detroit Golf Club July 30-Aug. 2 looking to improve on that performance at the 2026 Rocket Classic.
Ramey's recent history at the Rocket Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T26
|68-66-68-71
|-15
|2024
|MC
|69-75
|E
|2023
|T17
|68-69-69-66
|-16
|2022
|MC
|74-68
|-2
At the Rocket Classic
- In Ramey's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 26th after posting a score of 15-under.
- Ramey's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 17th at 16-under.
- Aldrich Potgieter won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Ramey's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T62
|70-71-69-71
|-7
|2.613
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T30
|67-67-68-69
|-9
|16.022
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-73
|+3
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T59
|67-66-73-69
|-9
|5.000
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T32
|66-68-65-70
|-19
|4.100
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T39
|72-68-71-72
|-5
|12.800
Ramey's recent performances
- Ramey had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 30th with a score of 9-under.
- Ramey has an average of 0.022 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.008 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Ramey has averaged -0.669 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Ramey's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|100
|-0.055
|0.022
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|136
|-0.387
|-0.841
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|95
|-0.041
|0.158
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|24
|0.387
|-0.008
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|108
|-0.096
|-0.669
Ramey's advanced stats and rankings
- Ramey posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.055 (100th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.7 yards ranked 103rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ramey sported a -0.387 mark that ranked 136th on TOUR. He ranked 120th with a 64.91% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Ramey delivered a 0.387 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 24th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 22nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.32, and he ranked 75th by breaking par 21.85% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Ramey as of the start of the Rocket Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.