Chad Ramey betting profile: Rocket Classic

Ramey posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.055 (100th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.7 yards ranked 103rd on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ramey sported a -0.387 mark that ranked 136th on TOUR. He ranked 120th with a 64.91% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Ramey delivered a 0.387 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 24th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 22nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.32, and he ranked 75th by breaking par 21.85% of the time.