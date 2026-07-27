PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
3H AGO

Chad Ramey betting profile: Rocket Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Chad Ramey hits tee shot to 14 feet, sets up birdie on No. 13 at 3M Open

Chad Ramey hits tee shot to 14 feet, sets up birdie on No. 13 at 3M Open

Players in Article

Players in This Article

Favorite players to keep them at the top of your leaderboard and get the latest updates. or Sign Up to save favorites across devices.

Chad Ramey finished tied for 26th at 15-under at last year's Rocket Classic. He returns to Detroit Golf Club July 30-Aug. 2 looking to improve on that performance at the 2026 Rocket Classic.

Latest odds for Ramey at the Rocket Classic.

Ramey's recent history at the Rocket Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T2668-66-68-71-15
2024MC69-75E
2023T1768-69-69-66-16
2022MC74-68-2

At the Rocket Classic

  • In Ramey's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 26th after posting a score of 15-under.
  • Ramey's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 17th at 16-under.
  • Aldrich Potgieter won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Ramey's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 26, 20263M OpenMC72-70E--
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT6270-71-69-71-72.613
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT3067-67-68-69-916.022
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC73-73+4--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC70-73+3--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC69-70-1--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT5967-66-73-69-95.000
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC73-72+3--
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT3266-68-65-70-194.100
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT3972-68-71-72-512.800

Ramey's recent performances

  • Ramey had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 30th with a score of 9-under.
  • Ramey has an average of 0.022 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.008 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Ramey has averaged -0.669 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Ramey's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee100-0.0550.022
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green136-0.387-0.841
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green95-0.0410.158
Average Strokes Gained: Putting240.387-0.008
Average Strokes Gained: Total108-0.096-0.669

Ramey's advanced stats and rankings

  • Ramey posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.055 (100th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.7 yards ranked 103rd on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ramey sported a -0.387 mark that ranked 136th on TOUR. He ranked 120th with a 64.91% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Ramey delivered a 0.387 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 24th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 22nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.32, and he ranked 75th by breaking par 21.85% of the time.

All stats in this article are accurate for Ramey as of the start of the Rocket Classic.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

You May Also Like

View All

Right Arrow
Image for article.
1H AGO
The First Look: Race to FedExCup Playoffs heats up at Rocket Classic
The First Look
Image for article.
3H AGO
2026 Rocket Classic preview: Betting odds and stats
Golfbet News
Image for article.
3H AGO
Nicolai Højgaard betting profile: Rocket Classic
Betting Profile
Official

3M Open

1

Jackson Koivun
USA
J. Koivun
Tot
-25
R4
-5

-25

1

USA
J. Koivun
Tot
-25
R4
-5

2

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

2

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-22
R4
-8

T3

Hideki Matsuyama
JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-20
R4
-7

-20

T3

JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-20
R4
-7

T3

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

T3

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T3

Chandler Phillips
USA
C. Phillips
Tot
-20
R4
-4

-20

T3

USA
C. Phillips
Tot
-20
R4
-4
Powered By
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW