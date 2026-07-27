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3H AGO

Cameron Young betting profile: Rocket Classic

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Betting Profile

Cameron Young on Sunday 64 at The Open

Cameron Young on Sunday 64 at The Open

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Cameron Young finished second at 21-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Detroit Golf Club July 30-Aug. 2 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Rocket Classic.

Latest odds for Young at the Rocket Classic.

Young's recent history at the Rocket Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T4668-69-69-71-11
2024T667-66-67-73-15
2022T271-63-65-68-21

At the Rocket Classic

  • In Young's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 46th after posting a score of 11-under.
  • Young's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished second at 21-under.
  • Aldrich Potgieter won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Young's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 19, 2026The Open Championship267-67-73-64-9500.000
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT4772-71-66-63-813.938
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT4372-70-73-73+816.150
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT4673-74-76-73+815.000
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT2671-67-72-70E37.000
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT1068-70-63-74-9133.333
May 3, 2026Cadillac Championship164-67-70-68-19700.000
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT2571-67-67-71-835.375
April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT373-67-65-73-10312.500
March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS Championship168-67-72-68-13750.000

Young's recent performances

  • Young has finished in the top five four times over his last ten appearances.
  • Young has finished in the top 10 five times over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Cadillac Championship, where he finished first with a score of 19-under.
  • Young has an average of 0.270 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.459 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Young has averaged 0.028 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Young's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee120.5480.270
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green240.4210.287
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green340.223-0.070
Average Strokes Gained: Putting89-0.019-0.459
Average Strokes Gained: Total101.1730.028

Young's advanced stats and rankings

  • Young posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.548 (12th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 314.1 yards ranked 19th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Young sported a 0.421 mark that ranked 24th on TOUR. He ranked 48th with a 68.24% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Young delivered a -0.019 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 89th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 63rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.65.
  • Young ranks third with 3,086 FedExCup Regular Season points this season and 10th with a 1.173 Strokes Gained: Total average.
  • He ranked 15th in Bogey Avoidance at 13.24% and 20th by breaking par 23.52% of the time.

All stats in this article are accurate for Young as of the start of the Rocket Classic.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

3M Open

1

Jackson Koivun
USA
J. Koivun
Tot
-25
R4
-5

-25

1

USA
J. Koivun
Tot
-25
R4
-5

2

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

2

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-22
R4
-8

T3

Hideki Matsuyama
JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-20
R4
-7

-20

T3

JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-20
R4
-7

T3

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

T3

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T3

Chandler Phillips
USA
C. Phillips
Tot
-20
R4
-4

-20

T3

USA
C. Phillips
Tot
-20
R4
-4
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