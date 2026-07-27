Cameron Young betting profile: Rocket Classic
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Cameron Young on Sunday 64 at The Open
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Cameron Young finished second at 21-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Detroit Golf Club July 30-Aug. 2 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Rocket Classic.
Young's recent history at the Rocket Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T46
|68-69-69-71
|-11
|2024
|T6
|67-66-67-73
|-15
|2022
|T2
|71-63-65-68
|-21
At the Rocket Classic
- In Young's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 46th after posting a score of 11-under.
- Young's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished second at 21-under.
- Aldrich Potgieter won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Young's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|2
|67-67-73-64
|-9
|500.000
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T47
|72-71-66-63
|-8
|13.938
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T43
|72-70-73-73
|+8
|16.150
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T46
|73-74-76-73
|+8
|15.000
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T26
|71-67-72-70
|E
|37.000
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T10
|68-70-63-74
|-9
|133.333
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|1
|64-67-70-68
|-19
|700.000
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T25
|71-67-67-71
|-8
|35.375
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T3
|73-67-65-73
|-10
|312.500
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|1
|68-67-72-68
|-13
|750.000
Young's recent performances
- Young has finished in the top five four times over his last ten appearances.
- Young has finished in the top 10 five times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Cadillac Championship, where he finished first with a score of 19-under.
- Young has an average of 0.270 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.459 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Young has averaged 0.028 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Young's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|12
|0.548
|0.270
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|24
|0.421
|0.287
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|34
|0.223
|-0.070
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|89
|-0.019
|-0.459
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|10
|1.173
|0.028
Young's advanced stats and rankings
- Young posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.548 (12th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 314.1 yards ranked 19th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Young sported a 0.421 mark that ranked 24th on TOUR. He ranked 48th with a 68.24% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Young delivered a -0.019 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 89th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 63rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.65.
- Young ranks third with 3,086 FedExCup Regular Season points this season and 10th with a 1.173 Strokes Gained: Total average.
- He ranked 15th in Bogey Avoidance at 13.24% and 20th by breaking par 23.52% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Young as of the start of the Rocket Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.